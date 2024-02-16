Birdhouse-style tiny house has just enough room for the brood

Namo Architecture and i29 Architects have joined forces to create a charming little raised tiny house/cabin in a forest in the Netherlands. Named the Buitenverblijf Nest, it takes the form of an oversized birdhouse and sleeps a family of four, at a squeeze.

Bringing to mind BIG's conceptually similar Biosphere, the Buitenverblijf Nest is located in the Netherlands' Hoge Veluwe national park and is actually one of 11 dwellings in the woods that have been developed as vacation rentals by the local authorities.

It's raised on slender black supports 7.5 m (24.6 ft) above the forest floor and its exterior incorporates areas for bird, bat and insect nesting – as well as solar panels on the roof that provide all required power for the rereat.

Visitors enter the 55 sq m (592 sq ft) space using a spiral staircase and decently proportioned terrace area to find the first floor. Generous glazing, including a circular porthole-style window help fill this area with daylight and frame views of the forest. Namo Architecture and i29 Architects have kept things simple with an unfussy layout that incorporates a compact living room with some seating and a table, plus a kitchen with induction stove, fridge, sink, oven, dishwasher, and cabinetry.

The Buitenverblijf Nest's interior measures 55 sq m (592 sq ft) Jeroen Musch

The interior staircase leads to the bathroom on a mezzanine level, which contains a shower, sink, and a toilet. The uppermost floor, meanwhile, is taken up by the bedroom. Unlike a traditional tiny house, there's enough headroom here for visitors to stand upright. However the room itself hosts just one very large four-person bed, the idea being that it's suitable for a couple and their children – or four very good friends – and it's enlivened by another porthole-style window.

For those who'd like to spend a night or two there themselves, the Buitenverblijf Nest is available to rent on Airbnb.

Source: i29 Architects