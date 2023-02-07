© 2023 New Atlas
Kōtuku tiny house goes to great lengths to provide spacious interior

By Adam Williams
February 07, 2023
The Kōtuku is named after a white bird that's native to New Zealand
The Kōtuku is named after a white bird that's native to New Zealand
The Kōtuku is finished in vinyl, with a steel frame and wooden accenting
The Kōtuku features a small storage area that's accessed from outside
Visitors enter the Kōtuku into the living room, which looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Kōtuku's interior decor features light hues and is finished in poplar core plywood, with vinyl flooring
The Kōtuku's kitchen features quite a lot of storage space, including overhead cabinets
The Kōtuku's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating area for up to two people
The Kōtuku's kitchen includes a large pull-out pantry drawer
The Kōtuku's kitchen has space for a fridge/freezer, microwave oven, and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove
The Kōtuku's bedroom is located downstairs and has lots of headroom to be able to stand upright
The Kōtuku's bedroom contains a storage-integrated bed, and opens up to the outside
With a length of 10 m (32 ft), the Kōtuku is significantly larger than most of Build Tiny's other models, which are typically around 7-m (22-ft)-long. None of this extra space has gone to waste, however, and it features a spacious and storage-packed interior layout, all of which is on one level.

The tiny house's name is a reference to New Zealand's Kōtuku bird. The towable home is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in vinyl, with wooden accenting and a steel structural frame. It has a width of 2.4 m (almost 8 ft), which is about average for a tiny house, and a height of 3.2 m (10.5 ft). Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

It's accessed by double glass doors, which reveal a well-proportioned interior that's finished in light hues, with poplar plywood and vinyl flooring. Visitors enter into the living room, which contains some seating, plus a little storage space.

Nearby is the kitchen. This looks relatively spacious too for a New Zealand tiny house and has space for a fridge/freezer, sink, microwave, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. There's also standard cabinetry, a pull-out pantry drawer, plus overhead cabinets, as well as a breakfast bar with seating for up to two people. The bathroom is connected to the kitchen and contains a composting toilet, a compact shower, a washing machine, and a vanity sink.

The Kōtuku's interior decor features light hues and is finished in poplar core plywood, with vinyl flooring
The Kōtuku has just one bedroom. Since it's on the ground floor and not a typical loft-style bedroom, this means that it has a proper double bed and space to stand upright, which is a luxury in a tiny house. It also contains lots of storage space, with storage above, below, and either side of the bed. Additionally, the bedroom opens up to the outside via glass doors.

The Kōtuku was delivered as a turnkey build, complete with furniture. We've no word on the price of this one, though Build Tiny's similar Dark Horse model fetched NZD155,000 (roughly US$98,000).

Source: Build Tiny

