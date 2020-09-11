Tiny house saves tired knees and sore backs with single-level layout

Stowable ladders and storage-integrated staircases are almost ubiquitous in tiny houses nowadays, but not everyone's cut out for climbing into a loft-style bedroom every night, so Build Tiny designed a tiny house for two that's all on one level. The Dark Horse Tiny House also has some nice optional extras like off-grid functionality and underfloor heating available.

The Dark Horse measures 9 m (29.5 ft) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer that, like the firm's somewhat similar Camper model, can be detached from the home, meaning it can be permanently placed on foundations if preferred. The tiny house is finished in cedar and vinyl.

The The light-filled living room looks cosy but comfortable, and includes a sofa, TV, storage unit, and some shelving. The kitchen is adjacent and features a small breakfast bar for two, cabinetry, a dishwasher, and a sink. A microwave and fridge/freezer are nearby, as is an oven and propane-powered two-burner stove with a magnetic splash back that's home to some herb/spice pots, and a pull-out pantry.

The Dark Horse Build Tiny

The kitchen joins onto the bathroom and this has more storage space, as well as a washer/dryer, sink, shower, and composting toilet. There's just one bedroom in the Dark Horse and the room really opens up to the outside with large French doors. It contains a double bed that raises to reveal storage, plus cabinetry, and has plenty of headroom to stand upright.

The Dark Horse gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, but is wired ready for a solar power setup too. It's currently up for sale for NZD155,000 (roughly US$103,000), with optional extras including appliance upgrades, underfloor heating, and solar panels available.

Source: Build Tiny