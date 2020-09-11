© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house saves tired knees and sore backs with single-level layout

By Adam Williams
September 11, 2020
Tiny house saves tired knees a...
All rooms are on the same level in the Dark Horse, so there's no climbing a ladder into a loft space with a low ceiling
All rooms are on the same level in the Dark Horse, so there's no climbing a ladder into a loft space with a low ceiling
View 17 Images
As of writing, the Dark Horse is on the market for NZD155,000 (roughly US$103,000)
1/17
As of writing, the Dark Horse is on the market for NZD155,000 (roughly US$103,000)
The Dark Horse is finished in cedar and vinyl
2/17
The Dark Horse is finished in cedar and vinyl
The Dark Horse measures 9 m (29.5 ft) in length
3/17
The Dark Horse measures 9 m (29.5 ft) in length
The Dark Horse is based on a triple-axle trailer, which is detachable, so the home can be permanently placed on foundations if preferred
4/17
The Dark Horse is based on a triple-axle trailer, which is detachable, so the home can be permanently placed on foundations if preferred
The Dark Horse's bedroom opens up to the elements with French doors
5/17
The Dark Horse's bedroom opens up to the elements with French doors
The Dark Horse's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
6/17
The Dark Horse's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Dark Horse's living room includes a sofa, TV, some storage space, and shelving
7/17
The Dark Horse's living room includes a sofa, TV, some storage space, and shelving
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a two-person breakfast bar
8/17
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a two-person breakfast bar
The Dark Horse's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and composting toilet
9/17
The Dark Horse's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and composting toilet
The Dark Horse's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
10/17
The Dark Horse's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
The Dark Horse's toilet is a composting model
11/17
The Dark Horse's toilet is a composting model
All rooms are on the same level in the Dark Horse, so there's no climbing a ladder into a loft space with a low ceiling
12/17
All rooms are on the same level in the Dark Horse, so there's no climbing a ladder into a loft space with a low ceiling
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes an oven with two-burner propane-powered stove
13/17
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes an oven with two-burner propane-powered stove
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes an apartment-sized fridge/freezer
14/17
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes an apartment-sized fridge/freezer
The Dark Horse's magnetic backsplash is useful for storing items
15/17
The Dark Horse's magnetic backsplash is useful for storing items
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry
16/17
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry
The Dark Horse's bedroom features a lift-up storage bed
17/17
The Dark Horse's bedroom features a lift-up storage bed
View gallery - 17 images

Stowable ladders and storage-integrated staircases are almost ubiquitous in tiny houses nowadays, but not everyone's cut out for climbing into a loft-style bedroom every night, so Build Tiny designed a tiny house for two that's all on one level. The Dark Horse Tiny House also has some nice optional extras like off-grid functionality and underfloor heating available.

The Dark Horse measures 9 m (29.5 ft) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer that, like the firm's somewhat similar Camper model, can be detached from the home, meaning it can be permanently placed on foundations if preferred. The tiny house is finished in cedar and vinyl.

The The light-filled living room looks cosy but comfortable, and includes a sofa, TV, storage unit, and some shelving. The kitchen is adjacent and features a small breakfast bar for two, cabinetry, a dishwasher, and a sink. A microwave and fridge/freezer are nearby, as is an oven and propane-powered two-burner stove with a magnetic splash back that's home to some herb/spice pots, and a pull-out pantry.

The Dark Horse
The Dark Horse

The kitchen joins onto the bathroom and this has more storage space, as well as a washer/dryer, sink, shower, and composting toilet. There's just one bedroom in the Dark Horse and the room really opens up to the outside with large French doors. It contains a double bed that raises to reveal storage, plus cabinetry, and has plenty of headroom to stand upright.

The Dark Horse gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, but is wired ready for a solar power setup too. It's currently up for sale for NZD155,000 (roughly US$103,000), with optional extras including appliance upgrades, underfloor heating, and solar panels available.

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTrailerHomeMicro-House
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More