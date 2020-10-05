© 2020 New Atlas
Hardy tiny house offers extra living space and a whole lot of storage

By Adam Williams
October 05, 2020
The Noyer V4 measures a total length of 32.5 ft (10 m)
The Noyer V4 was constructed using SIPs (structural insulated panels), which offer excellent insulation and a high level of airtightness
The Noyer V4 is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit. It also features a ceiling fan
The Noyer V4 measures a total length of 32.5 ft (10 m)
The Noyer V4's living room features a coffee table that can be stowed in the entertainment center
The Noyer V4's dining table is placed on top of a storage unit
The Noyer V4's kitchen includes an oven with an induction cooktop and a microwave, plus cabinetry and a sink
The Noyer V4's kitchen area features large underfloor storage units
The Noyer V4's storage units stow away under the living room's raised floor
The Noyer V4's loft-style bedroom features a lowered floor area, making it easier to get into and out of bed, and to stand upright while getting dressed
The Noyer V4's kitchen includes a good number of appliances, such as a large fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a trash compactor
Storage-integrated stairs lead up to the Noyer V4's sole bedroom
The Noyer V4's bathroom includes a washing machine and dryer
A look at the Noyer V4's bathroom vanity sink
The Noyer V4's bathroom features a spacious shower and heated towel rack
The Noyer V4's toilet is pretty fancy for a tiny house and its lid opens automatically as someone approaches
The Noyer V4's bathroom includes some storage space both under and above the washing machine and dryer
The Noyer V4's bedroom is a typical tiny house loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling
Top-down view of the Noyer V4's kitchen area
The Noyer V4's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry area
Last year, we reported on the Noyer, which, like all Minimaliste's tiny houses, is built to handle extremes in heat and cold. The Canadian firm has now unveiled an updated take on the model with the Noyer V4. Its owner is an engineer who's used to living on boats and the interior design reflects his input, with a focus on shoehorning in as much storage as possible. The home also offers increased living space and provides a well-stocked kitchen with plenty of appliances.

The Noyer V4 is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar, with steel accenting. It measures 32.5 ft (10 m) long, so is a little longer than the original Noyer's 30 ft (9.1 m), though is not particularly large by North American tiny house standards.

The home is accessed through a screen door, with the living room situated to the right. This contains an L-shaped sofa bed and a coffee table that stows away neatly into the large entertainment center. The kitchen nearby is well-stocked for a tiny house and has a pull-out pantry, a trash compactor, an oven with an induction cooktop, and a microwave. Elsewhere lies a large fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. The dining area is nearby and includes a table for two with integrated storage space, and there's also generous storage space situated under the living room's raised floor in the form of drawers that pull out to 7 ft (2.1 m).

The Noyer V4 is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit. It also features a ceiling fan
The Noyer V4's bathroom has a washing machine and dryer, plus some additional storage. There's a shower and a vanity sink, and the most gadget-packed (flushing) toilet we've seen in a tiny house. It has a heated seat, built-in bidet, a lid that opens as someone approaches, and even a remote control.

There's a storage-integrated staircase adjacent to the bathroom, which leads up to the home's sole bedroom. This is a typical tiny house-style sleeping loft with a low ceiling, however, like Build Tiny's models, it does contain a lowered platform area, making it possible to stand upright and get dressed. The bedroom contains some cabinetry and a double bed.

The Noyer V4 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and heating and cooling comes from an air-conditioning unit. It was built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and has a high level of airtightness, which means that it requires relatively little heating or cooling to maintain a comfortable temperature.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Minimaliste

