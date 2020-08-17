Total Grace tiny house is ready for work and play

Most of the home offices we see in tiny houses consist of nothing more than a cramped desk in a corner, which is understandable given the lack of space available. However, the Total Grace tiny house, by Build Tiny, has a dedicated office, helping its owner keep home life and work separate.

The Total Grace is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8 m (26 ft), so is pretty small compared to many of the North American tiny houses we see, but a tad larger than most European models. It consists of a steel frame with a vinyl exterior and has a plywood interior. The walls are unpainted because the owner wants to do it herself. She'll also install her own cork floor at a later date.

Visitors enter the home through French doors into the main living area, which contains a bench-like seat with integrated storage space and a small table and chairs. The kitchen is adjacent and includes cabinetry, a 1.5 bowl sink, fridge/freezer, and a propane-powered oven and four-burner stove with a vented range hood. A TV is mounted on the wall too.

The Total Grace's home office includes a desk area and chair Build Tiny

Next to the living area is another room that's slightly raised and accessed by a single storage-integrated step. This room is being used as the home office and it looks pretty snug in there, but there's space for a chair and desk. It also has some underfloor storage space (accessed by lifting a couple of floor panels) and a heat recovery ventilation system is installed too.

Over on the opposite side of the home from the office is a bathroom with washer/dryer, sink, composting toilet, and shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Total Grace, which is accessed by a staircase that has quite a bit of integrated storage: it contains a pull-out pantry, drawers, and the stairs can also be raised in places to stow smaller items.

The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with limited headroom, though it does have a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand up and get dressed. There's also a double bed and some storage space in there.

The Total Grace's bedroom includes a double bed and some shelving and a wardrobe Build Tiny

The Total Grace gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered to its new owner in New Zealand complete with furniture (but excluding the flooring and painting). We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

