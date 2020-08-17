© 2020 New Atlas
Total Grace tiny house is ready for work and play

By Adam Williams
August 17, 2020
The Total Grace squeezes a home and a home office into a total length of 8 m (26 ft)
The Total Grace has a vinyl exterior
The Total Grace has a vinyl exterior
The Total Grace is based on a double-axle trailer
The Total Grace is based on a double-axle trailer
The Total Grace opens up to the outside with French doors
The Total Grace opens up to the outside with French doors
Visitors enter into the main living area, which features a bench seat with integrated storage and a small table and chairs
Visitors enter into the main living area, which features a bench seat with integrated storage and a small table and chairs
The Total Grace's home office includes a desk area and chair
The Total Grace's home office includes a desk area and chair
The Total Grace kitchen features a fridge/freezer under the staircase
The Total Grace kitchen features a fridge/freezer under the staircase
The Total Grace's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Total Grace's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Total Grace's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
The Total Grace's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
The Total Grace's bedroom is a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, but features a lower platform area that makes standing and getting dressed easier
The Total Grace's bedroom is a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, but features a lower platform area that makes standing and getting dressed easier
The Total Grace's bedroom includes a double bed and some shelving and a wardrobe
The Total Grace's bedroom includes a double bed and some shelving and a wardrobe
The Total Grace features unfinished plywood on the walls (the owner plans to paint them herself)
The Total Grace features unfinished plywood on the walls (the owner plans to paint them herself)
Top-down view of the Total Grace's living area
Top-down view of the Total Grace's living area
The Total Grace's kitchen includes a sink, oven and range hood, fridge/freezer, and cabinetry
The Total Grace's kitchen includes a sink, oven and range hood, fridge/freezer, and cabinetry
The Total Grace includes a propane-powered oven with four-burner stove
The Total Grace includes a propane-powered oven with four-burner stove
The Total Grace's home office includes some underfloor storage space
The Total Grace's home office includes some underfloor storage space
A wider view of the Total Grace's underfloor storage space in the office
A wider view of the Total Grace's underfloor storage space in the office
The Total Grace's office is slightly raised and reached with one storage-integrated step
The Total Grace's office is slightly raised and reached with one storage-integrated step
Most of the home offices we see in tiny houses consist of nothing more than a cramped desk in a corner, which is understandable given the lack of space available. However, the Total Grace tiny house, by Build Tiny, has a dedicated office, helping its owner keep home life and work separate.

The Total Grace is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8 m (26 ft), so is pretty small compared to many of the North American tiny houses we see, but a tad larger than most European models. It consists of a steel frame with a vinyl exterior and has a plywood interior. The walls are unpainted because the owner wants to do it herself. She'll also install her own cork floor at a later date.

Visitors enter the home through French doors into the main living area, which contains a bench-like seat with integrated storage space and a small table and chairs. The kitchen is adjacent and includes cabinetry, a 1.5 bowl sink, fridge/freezer, and a propane-powered oven and four-burner stove with a vented range hood. A TV is mounted on the wall too.

The Total Grace's home office includes a desk area and chair
Next to the living area is another room that's slightly raised and accessed by a single storage-integrated step. This room is being used as the home office and it looks pretty snug in there, but there's space for a chair and desk. It also has some underfloor storage space (accessed by lifting a couple of floor panels) and a heat recovery ventilation system is installed too.

Over on the opposite side of the home from the office is a bathroom with washer/dryer, sink, composting toilet, and shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Total Grace, which is accessed by a staircase that has quite a bit of integrated storage: it contains a pull-out pantry, drawers, and the stairs can also be raised in places to stow smaller items.

The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with limited headroom, though it does have a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand up and get dressed. There's also a double bed and some storage space in there.

The Total Grace's bedroom includes a double bed and some shelving and a wardrobe
The Total Grace gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered to its new owner in New Zealand complete with furniture (but excluding the flooring and painting). We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

