© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny in name only: Sizable towable home can squeeze in eight

By Adam Williams
July 21, 2020
Tiny in name only: Sizable tow...
The Traveler's Paradise is available for US$111,300
The Traveler's Paradise is available for US$111,300
View 13 Images
The Traveler's Paradise is based on a triple-axle trailer
1/13
The Traveler's Paradise is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Traveler's Paradise is available for US$111,300
2/13
The Traveler's Paradise is available for US$111,300
The Traveler's Paradise's main living area is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
3/13
The Traveler's Paradise's main living area is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
Visitors enter the Traveler's Paradise into the living room
4/13
Visitors enter the Traveler's Paradise into the living room
The Traveler's Paradise measures a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m)
5/13
The Traveler's Paradise measures a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m)
The Traveler's Paradise includes a spacious kitchen that has quite a lot of counter space and cabinetry for a tiny house
6/13
The Traveler's Paradise includes a spacious kitchen that has quite a lot of counter space and cabinetry for a tiny house
The Traveler's Paradise's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, twin sink, oven and a three-burner stove
7/13
The Traveler's Paradise's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, twin sink, oven and a three-burner stove
The Traveler's Paradise's bathroom includes a shower, sink and a toilet
8/13
The Traveler's Paradise's bathroom includes a shower, sink and a toilet
The Traveler's Paradise
9/13
The bathroom in the Traveler's Paradise connects to the master bedroom
The Traveler's Paradise's master bedroom
10/13
The Traveler's Paradise's master bedroom features a small sliding barn-style door
The Traveler's Paradise features a spacious-looking kitchen area, by tiny house standards
11/13
The Traveler's Paradise features a spacious-looking kitchen area, by tiny house standards
The Traveler's Paradise includes two loft bedrooms. One is accessed by removable ladder and the other is reached by storage-integrated staircase
12/13
The Traveler's Paradise includes two loft bedrooms. One is accessed by removable ladder and the other is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Traveler's Paradise's loft-style bedrooms are typical tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
13/13
The Traveler's Paradise's loft-style bedrooms are typical tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
View gallery - 13 images

Canada’s Mint Tiny House Company recently completed a new towable home based on its Canada Goose. As was the case with that model, the Traveler’s Paradise is a tiny house that's really tiny in name only and can sleep an impressive eight people under one roof.

The Traveler’s Paradise measures 41 ft (12.5 m) long and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior styling is similar to the Canada Goose but it’s finished in white, with a metal roof.

Visitors enter into the living room, which is pictured empty but can be furnished with a large sofa bed to sleep two, if the owners want to maximize the home’s sleeping capacity to eight. That could work as a vacation home or while having guests over, but if used as a full-time abode, around four people seems like it would be much more comfortable.

The kitchen is situated next to the living room and includes a fridge/freezer, a ceramic double sink, an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove. There’s quite a lot of counter space and cabinetry available in there, plus some shelving. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed for heating and cooling the interior of the home.

The Traveler's Paradise features a spacious-looking kitchen area, by tiny house standards
The Traveler's Paradise features a spacious-looking kitchen area, by tiny house standards

The kitchen also connects to the bathroom with a small barn-style sliding door. This contains a shower, sink, and a toilet, plus yet another sliding door which in turn leads to the master bedroom in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer. The master bedroom sleeps two and has enough headroom for the owners to stand upright in – a luxury in a tiny house – and some more storage space.

Back in the main living area, there are two bedroom lofts, each of which can sleep up to two people. The first is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style tiny house with a low ceiling. The second is the same, though that one is reached by a removable ladder.

The Traveler's Paradise's master bedroom
The Traveler's Paradise's master bedroom features a small sliding barn-style door

The Traveler’s Paradise gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is available for US$111,300.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeMicro-HouseTrailer
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More