Tiny in name only: Sizable towable home can squeeze in eight

Canada’s Mint Tiny House Company recently completed a new towable home based on its Canada Goose. As was the case with that model, the Traveler’s Paradise is a tiny house that's really tiny in name only and can sleep an impressive eight people under one roof.

The Traveler’s Paradise measures 41 ft (12.5 m) long and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior styling is similar to the Canada Goose but it’s finished in white, with a metal roof.

Visitors enter into the living room, which is pictured empty but can be furnished with a large sofa bed to sleep two, if the owners want to maximize the home’s sleeping capacity to eight. That could work as a vacation home or while having guests over, but if used as a full-time abode, around four people seems like it would be much more comfortable.

The kitchen is situated next to the living room and includes a fridge/freezer, a ceramic double sink, an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove. There’s quite a lot of counter space and cabinetry available in there, plus some shelving. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed for heating and cooling the interior of the home.

The Traveler's Paradise features a spacious-looking kitchen area, by tiny house standards Mint Tiny House Company

The kitchen also connects to the bathroom with a small barn-style sliding door. This contains a shower, sink, and a toilet, plus yet another sliding door which in turn leads to the master bedroom in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer. The master bedroom sleeps two and has enough headroom for the owners to stand upright in – a luxury in a tiny house – and some more storage space.

Back in the main living area, there are two bedroom lofts, each of which can sleep up to two people. The first is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style tiny house with a low ceiling. The second is the same, though that one is reached by a removable ladder.

The Traveler's Paradise's master bedroom features a small sliding barn-style door Mint Tiny House Company

The Traveler’s Paradise gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is available for US$111,300.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company