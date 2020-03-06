© 2020 New Atlas
Compact tiny house has space for a sleepover

By Adam Williams
March 06, 2020
The Mogote sleeps up to two people in its bedroom and also fits two more on its sofa bed
The Mogote has just one loft area which runs most of the length of the home
The Mogote's bathroom includes some storage space
The Mogote is based on a double axle trailer
Farther into the Mogote, at the opposite end to the living room, lies the bathroom
The Mogote measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long
The Mogote's bedroom includes angled shelving to fit the triangular roofline
The Mogote's bathroom includes a shower, toilet, and a sink
The Mogote includes a relatively spacious (by French tiny house standards) kitchen area, with a dining table
Top-down view of the Mogote's living room
The Mogote's all-important sink, which is a first for Baluchon, as far as we know
The Mogote sleeps up to two people in its bedroom and also fits two more on its sofa bed
The Mogote's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom and has a double bed
The Mogote is finished in red cedar
The Mogote includes a dining table for two
The Mogote's kitchen includes a two-burner stove, sink, and fridge
The Mogote's ladder can be moved into position when it's time to climb upstairs
The Mogote's living room includes a sofa bed
One of the many challenges of downsizing to a tiny house is that there's often nowhere for guests to stay, and the situation is even trickier in France where the tiny houses are usually smaller than in the US. The Mogote tiny house, by Baluchon, sleeps two in its bedroom but also makes room for guests with a sofa bed.

The Mogote, which is named after limestone mountains in Cuba, is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long. The home is finished in red cedar with an aluminum roof. The frame is spruce and insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed and some shelving. The interior layout is relatively roomy by French tiny house standards – which is still not at all spacious compared to the massive models in North America – and nearby lies a combined kitchen and dining area. This contains a two burner stove, some cabinetry, a sink, and a fridge. The dining table seats just two, so guests will have to eat using trays across their laps.

Further into the home, at the opposite end to the living room, lies the bathroom. This contains a toilet, shower, and a sink, which we believe is a first for Baluchon, and a definite improvement over previous models.

There's just one bedroom in the Mogote, which is located in the loft area and takes up much of the length of the home. It's accessed by a ladder that can be positioned flat to save space and is a typical loft-style area with a low ceiling and hosts a double bed and some angled shelving to fit the triangular roofline.

The Mogote has been delivered to its new owner in Nantes and now serves as a full-time home for her. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon

