Tiny house designed around a family's needs

Raising a family can be challenging enough in a large home, let alone a tiny house. Therefore, when commissioned to build a new model for a couple with two young kids, Build Tiny designed the Tiny Tāwharau around the needs of daily family life.

The Tiny Tāwharau is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8 m (26 ft) in length. It has a vinyl exterior and comprises a steel frame. The owners themselves actually had significant input into the design too, even going so far as to learn how to use 3D design software to help realize their vision for their home.

Visitors enter into the main living area through large double glass doors. To the left, where you might expect to find a living room, is a sleeping area for the kids instead. This has bunk beds, with a ladder and a netted area next to the top bunk, both for safety and to serve as a hammock (the area is pictured open but will have a divider installed for privacy).

Nearby is the kitchen. This is spacious for a tiny house and has lots of counter space available. A storage unit with chalkboard sides for the kids to draw on pulls out and provides bench seating. Part of the countertop space is actually a table and can be pulled out too and be used as a dining table, or even taken outside. Additionally, there's a large storage area, a fridge/freezer, a small portable cooker, and a sink.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom with a sliding door. This includes a shower, sink, composting toilet, and a laundry area with washer/dryer. There's also a secondary door here that will be used for access for the kids when they're out playing, so they don't tread mud directly into the kitchen area.

The main bedroom is accessed by a step ladder on wheels and is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling. It has a king-sized bed and is topped by a skylight.

The Tiny Tāwharau gets power from a standard RV-style grid hookup and was delivered as a turnkey build with furniture and appliances included. It cost around NZD 145,000 (roughly US$93,000).