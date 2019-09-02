© 2019 New Atlas
Family's tiny house runs off-the-grid in New Zealand

By Adam Williams
September 02, 2019
The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey model for NZD 148,500 (roughly US$94,000)
The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey model for NZD 148,500 (roughly US$94,000)
Taking its name from the family land on which it's installed, the Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House was built for a couple with two young boys. The dwelling runs off-the-grid with a solar power setup, and highlights Build Tiny's knack for maximizing a compact living space.

The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8-m (26.2-ft) long. It's loosely based on Build Tiny's previous Millennial Tiny House and features a vinyl cladding exterior.

Access is gained by French doors and visitors enter to find a small living room area in the center of the home with a sofa and a coffee table. A wood-burning stove is nearby. There are also fastenings on the walls for a hammock and some hanging plants, as well as a clothes airer on a pulley system.

The kitchen is adjacent and looks quite compact. It includes a fridge/freezer, a small removable two-burner propane-powered stove, a cabinet on wheels, and space for a dishwasher to be inserted, plus a breakfast bar with stool seating for two people.

The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House is centered around a small living area that contains a sofa and coffee table
The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House is centered around a small living area that contains a sofa and coffee table

Over on the opposite side of the home is the bathroom. This has a shower, sink, composting toilet, and a washing machine tucked away too.

There are two bedrooms in the Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House. The kids' room is accessed by a ladder that's integrated into the kitchen counter (it was designed by the owners themselves) and reached by a couple of steps.

The parents' bedroom, meanwhile, is reached by a standard storage-integrated staircase and has a queen-size bed.

The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House's second bedroom is accessed by a ladder that's integrated into the kitchen counter
The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House's second bedroom is accessed by a ladder that's integrated into the kitchen counter

The Kahurangi Koinga Tiny House gets electricity from a roof-based solar power system that's hooked up to an inverter and batteries, plus it has a generator that will kick in if the batteries run out of juice.

The home was delivered as a turnkey model including furniture and appliances for NZD 148,500 (roughly US$94,000).

Source: Build Tiny

