Most of the tiny houses by Canada's Minimaliste are specifically built to withstand extreme cold weather, but the firm says its models are just as well-suited to sunnier climes too. With this in mind, it recently completed a new tiny house for a client in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.
The Noyer measures 30 ft (9.1 m)-long and 10.5 ft (3.2 m)-wide, with a total floorspace of 331 sq ft (30 sq m). Its exterior is finished in cedar and steel, and it's topped by a sloping roof. Structurally, it comprises SIPs (structural insulated panels) and has a high amount of airtightness, which means that it requires relatively little heating or cooling to maintain a comfortable temperature, both in hot and cold weather – the same principle is used in Passive Houses.
The owner is a photographer who travels regularly and the tiny house will be rented out on Airbnb when she's away. Therefore, access is gained by an electronic lock that can be reprogrammed for each guest and the home also features an internet-connected camera on the exterior so she can keep an eye on who's coming and going.
Visitors enter into the kitchen area, which features controls for the lighting, ceiling fan and mini-split air-conditioning unit. The kitchen itself is quite compact and includes walnut countertops, cabinetry, a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, and a toaster oven. A dishwasher is integrated into the cabinetry and bench seating with storage is nearby.
The living room is adjacent and is elevated, with a removable step providing access to storage space beneath. The room looks relatively spacious for a tiny house and has a sofa, coffee tables and additional seating for guests.
Over on the other side of the kitchen is an office space with an electrically-adjustable standing desk. This connects to the bathroom, which looks quite small but squeezes in a washer/dryer, storage space, a composting toilet, a shower and sink. A closet contains the home's propane system, water heater and wiring (it doesn't currently run from solar power but is wired so it can easily do so in the future).
A storage-integrated staircase provides access the Noyer's only bedroom. This has a double bed and closet, and offers enough space to stand up straight, making life a little easier when getting dressed.
The Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$88,600).
Source: Minimaliste
