The Magnolia, by Minimaliste, is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 34.5 x 10.5 ft (10.5 x 3.2 m), which means it's too wide to tow without a permit and is considered a park model. It has a total floorspace of 425 sq ft (39 sq m) and its exterior is finished in two-tone cedar, with the black sections burnt using the popular Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique of charring wood to preserve it, like the El Toro.