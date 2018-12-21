Magnolia tiny house rides out the winter in comfortView gallery - 29 images
With winter having arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, a lot of tiny house owners will be feeling the chill. Not the occupants of the Magnolia though, as it's designed to withstand even Quebec's harsh cold. It's a large model and offers a relatively spacious interior for a tiny house, including a full-size living room and large downstairs bedroom.
The Magnolia, by Minimaliste, is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 34.5 x 10.5 ft (10.5 x 3.2 m), which means it's too wide to tow without a permit and is considered a park model. It has a total floorspace of 425 sq ft (39 sq m) and its exterior is finished in two-tone cedar, with the black sections burnt using the popular Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique of charring wood to preserve it, like the El Toro.
Visitors enter into a living area with a high ceiling, an entertainment center and some storage space, as well as a sofa.
The nearby kitchen has a breakfast bar and quite a lot of storage space. The countertops are quartz and the kitchen features an oven, farmhouse-style sink, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and a separate washer and dryer hidden away in a cupboard space.
Further into the home is the bathroom, reached by sliding barn-style door. This includes a custom vanity unit, a neat composting toilet that can be hooked up to be used as a standard flushing toilet if preferred, and a shower, plus a utility area with hot water tank and filters.
The bathroom also connects to the downstairs bedroom, which has a high ceiling and a king sized bed with integrated storage, plus some shelving over the bed. The secondary loft is back in the main living area and reached by removable ladder. It'll be used for storage space but can fit a double bed if the owners have guests staying over.
The Magnolia runs from a standard RV-style hookup and was built using SIPs (structurally insulated panels). It has good insulation and a high level of airtightness, helping it to maintain a steady temperature using little energy.
Three mini-split units, a heat recovery air exchanger and a couple of ceiling fans also help control the interior temperature. Minimaliste tells us that because of all this, the home can withstand temperatures of -30° C (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) without requiring an undue amount of heating.
The Magnolia starts at CAD 129,500 (roughly US$75,000). Minimaliste's videos are fun and informative and the one below is worth checking out.
Source: Minimaliste
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more