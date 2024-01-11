US debut for Riley RS3 foldable and compact electric kickscooter

Electric scooters have become a global phenomenon over the past decade, and now, British company Riley Scooters is gearing up to launch its award-winning RS3 e-scooter across the American market this April. Billed as the world's first high-quality, easily foldable, compact scooter, the RS3 is an attractive ride for commuters and city dwellers.

The RS3 electric scooter, showcased at this year's Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas, boasts a foldable and compact design built around a reinforced aluminum-alloy chassis that allows it to be stored in small spaces – collapsing down to a reported volume of 0.084 m3 (2.96 ft3). It can be unfolded and ready to ride within seconds.

Weighing 14 kg (~30 lb), it features a proprietary 350-W brushless motor (700-W peak) for a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and a range of 25 km (15.5 miles) per charge from its 5.8-Ah battery, which can be swapped for an optional spare in a swift 20 seconds. Riders can personalize their experience by selecting from eco, comfort and performance modes, plus cruise control is an option too.

The RS3 electric scooter features a durable, weather-resistant aluminum-alloy frame Riley Scooter

Prioritizing safety, the RS3 features a three-part braking system comprising a disc brake, a pedal brake and e-ABS , ensuring reliable stopping power. There's integrated LED lighting front and back, it comes with an app-enabled interface for user convenience, and the e-scooter benefits from 8.5-inch pneumatic tires.

The RS3, recently acknowledged as the Best Detachable Battery E-Scooter by the International Business Times, was first launched in the UK in February 2023 and subsequently expanded to Europe and Australia. Riley Scooters has now revealed plans to enter the US market from April. There's more in the video below.

RILEY RS3 Electric Folding Scooter Deep Dive

Source: Riley Scooter via Interesting Engineering