Tesla has packed a number of its smart energy products into the one tiny mobile package. The Telsa Tiny House is being towed behind a Model X on a tour of Australia in an attempt to spread the word about the benefits of Tesla's products for generating, storing and using your own electricity.

Measuring up at 6 x 2.2 x 4 m (19.7 x 7.2 x 13.1 ft) and weighing in at 2 tonnes (2.2 tons), the Tesla Tiny House really is, well, tiny. Built around a steel frame, the exterior of the home is clad in locally-sourced sustainable timber, while the interior is finished with simple timber walls. Although there are a few plants and small seats scattered around, the home's role as a public display means it isn't outfitted for actual living.

The rooftop is home to a 2-kW solar setup, hooked up to a Powerwall 2 home battery with 14 kWh of storage. It's mounted on the front wall of the house, along with a charger for the Model X tow car to which it's attached. All this in-home energy storage and usage can be tracked through the Tesla smartphone app.

Along with its movable furniture and plants, the interior of the Tesla Tiny Home is outfitted with a configurator that allows visitors to see how solar panels and energy storage would fit on their houses. The house was getting plenty of attention from passers-by at Federation Square in central Melbourne, Australia – the first stop on a tour that will see it travel to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

For anyone wondering why Tesla chose Australia to show its tiny house, we'd suggest it has something to do with the gigantic energy storage system Tesla is building in South Australia.

Source: Tesla