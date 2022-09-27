© 2022 New Atlas
Aircraft

SkyDrive looks to fly into air taxi territory with two-seat SD-05 eVTOL

By Paul Ridden
September 27, 2022
SkyDrive looks to fly into air taxi territory with two-seat SD-05 eVTOL
SkyDrive is aiming to be flying passengers in the SD-05 two-seat air taxi in time for the World Expo 2025 in Japan
SkyDrive is aiming to be flying passengers in the SD-05 two-seat air taxi in time for the World Expo 2025 in Japan
View 6 Images
SkyDrive is aiming to be flying passengers in the SD-05 two-seat air taxi in time for the World Expo 2025 in Japan
1/6
SkyDrive is aiming to be flying passengers in the SD-05 two-seat air taxi in time for the World Expo 2025 in Japan
"Viewing the fuselage, or body, of the aircraft from the side, an S-shaped contour suggests a pair of propellers lifting off into the sky," reads SkyDrive's press release
2/6
"Viewing the fuselage, or body, of the aircraft from the side, an S-shaped contour suggests a pair of propellers lifting off into the sky," reads SkyDrive's press release
The SD-05's 12 propellers branch out from the bird-inspired wing above the cabin in a configuration designed for flight stability
3/6
The SD-05's 12 propellers branch out from the bird-inspired wing above the cabin in a configuration designed for flight stability
The SD-05 sports two seats, one of which is expected to be reserved for a pilot
4/6
The SD-05 sports two seats, one of which is expected to be reserved for a pilot
The SD-05 will likely offer tourists short trips to and from resorts, or rise above city gridlock to take business folk on quick hops
5/6
The SD-05 will likely offer tourists short trips to and from resorts, or rise above city gridlock to take business folk on quick hops
The SD-05's design specs currently show a cruising speed of 100 km/h and a maximum range of 10 km per charge
6/6
The SD-05's design specs currently show a cruising speed of 100 km/h and a maximum range of 10 km per charge
View gallery - 6 images

With plans to introduce an air taxi service at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, SkyDrive has announced that lessons learned from the development of its sporty SD-03 single-seat prototype have informed the design of a new two-seater SD-05 eVTOL.

Announced as the successor to the prototype SD-03 that made its public piloted flight demonstration in August 2020, the SD-05 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is being developed as a two-seater air taxi where one of the occupants is expected to be a pilot – as opposed to, say, China's autonomous eHang 216.

That pilot will get assistance from a computer-controlled flight system to ensure stability in the air, rising and moving off courtesy of a dozen motor/prop combinations branching out in threes from the angular "pearl-white swallow" wing above the cabin.

Indeed, the aero airframe is said to have been inspired by "studies of the streamlined shapes of birds and animals" and sports horizontal and vertical tails for extra flight stability.

The SD-05's 12 propellers branch out from the bird-inspired wing above the cabin in a configuration designed for flight stability
The SD-05's 12 propellers branch out from the bird-inspired wing above the cabin in a configuration designed for flight stability

SkyDrive is aiming for a cruising speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) and a per-charge operational range of up to 10 km (6.2 miles), so will likely be restricted to quick in-city hops or brief tourist flights – to zip between tourist attractions in the Osaka Bay area, for example, or transport holiday goers to and from resorts.

The main structure will be fashioned from aluminum alloy and composites. It will measure 9.4 x 9.4 x 2.7 m (30.8 x 30.8 x 8.5 ft), and have a maximum takeoff weight of 1,100 kg (2,400 lb).

"Viewing the fuselage, or body, of the aircraft from the side, an S-shaped contour suggests a pair of propellers lifting off into the sky," reads SkyDrive's press release
"Viewing the fuselage, or body, of the aircraft from the side, an S-shaped contour suggests a pair of propellers lifting off into the sky," reads SkyDrive's press release

The SD-05 renders depict a very different beast to those released after the announcement of a partnership with Suzuki earlier this year, and design specifications could change still further as development moves forward but the company is already looking for first-of-its-kind type certification from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. And SkyDrive also has an eye on providing last-mile transport options in the US at some point in the future, having this month set up an office there.

"This is another big step towards the realization of flying cars and sky roads," said design director, Takumi Yamamoto. "Two years have passed since the announcement of the SD-03, which successfully completed its public manned flight test in August 2020, and we are very happy to be able to announce its successor, the SD-05. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Osaka Expo in 2025"

Source: SkyDrive

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

AircrafteVTOLSkyDriveFlying CarsAir Taxis
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!