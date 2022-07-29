© 2022 New Atlas
VW throws its hat into the eVTOL ring, with the "Flying Tiger" V.MO

By Ben Coxworth
July 29, 2022
VW throws its hat into the eVTOL ring, with the "Flying Tiger" V.MO
A rear view of the existing V.MO prototype
Members of the V.MO design team pose with the prototype
The final version of the V.MO should have an all-electric range of up to 200 km (124 miles)
The V.MO features eight horizontal rotors for vertical lift along with two rear vertical pusher props for forward flight
The final version version of the V.MO will accommodate four passengers and their luggage
With the increasing development of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) "air taxis," it shouldn't come as a surprise that automakers are moving into the field. This week, Volkswagen Group China unveiled its own effort, in the form of the V.MO.

Its name an acronym for Vertical Mobility, the aircraft is also known as the Flying Tiger – it was launched in the Year of the Tiger, and its black-and-gold paint job pays homage to the big cat's black and orange coloration.

The existing functional prototype measures 11.2 m long by 10.6 m wide (36.7 by 34.8 ft), and features eight horizontal rotors for vertical lift along with two rear vertical pusher props for forward flight. It was created via a partnership between VW China, UK design firm tangerine, and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward.

According to tangerine, the style, format and layout of aircraft were "heavily influenced by intensive user research with over a hundred high-net-worth individuals across China." The V.MO is aimed at that same demographic, members of which could use the eVTOL to fly between various Chinese cities.

Plans call for the current model to make several test flights later this year, after which an improved prototype will be the subject of test flights conducted late next summer (Northern Hemisphere). Volkswagen China states that the final commercial model will be fully autonomous, and capable of carrying four passengers plus luggage over distances of up to 200 km (124 miles).

"Through this pilot project, we are bringing Volkswagen’s long tradition of precision engineering, design, and innovation to the next level, by developing a premium product that will serve the vertical mobility needs of our future tech-savvy Chinese customers," said Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China. "The launch of this stunning validation model – the V.MO – is the first of many remarkable milestones on our exciting journey towards urban air travel."

Sources: Volkswagen, tangerine

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

