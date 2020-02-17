© 2020 New Atlas
The 1,000-hp 1969 Mustang Mach 1 "Hitman" with John Wick paint job

By Aaron Turpen
February 17, 2020
A modified restoration, the Hitman Mustang Mach 1 is a modernized 1969 classic with a John Wick-inspired paint job
A modified restoration, the Hitman Mustang Mach 1 is a modernized 1969 classic with a John Wick-inspired paint job
A modified restoration, the Hitman Mustang Mach 1 is a modernized 1969 classic with a John Wick-inspired paint job
A modified restoration, the Hitman Mustang Mach 1 is a modernized 1969 classic with a John Wick-inspired paint job
The custom paint on the 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Hitman includes Mach 1 striping and spoilers derived from the original
Inspired by the film John Wick, the paint scheme on the Mach 1 Hitman is immediately recognizable to fans
The American Racing wheels on the Mach 1 Hitman are an inch and a half wider at the rear
The Mach 1 rear spoiler on the Hitman is period-derived and the large stainless exhaust tips can be seen below the bumper in this photo
The 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine used in the Mach 1 Hitman has been souped to 1,000 horsepower of output
Other available engines to order for a customized Mach 1 include a BOSS 302, 363, or 429 crate engine outputting 345, 507, or 670 horsepower, respectively
The interior of the Mustang Mach 1 Hitman includes period-reproduction seating, customized instruments, and other details
The Lacarra Aluminum steering wheel in the Mustang Mach 1 Hitman has been wood-wrapped
The Scat Elite Highback seats in the Mach 1 Hitman are embraced by 5-point harnesses
Instruments in the Mustang Mach 1 Hitman are custom to the car
The Tremec 6-speed manual transmission features in the Mach 1 Hitman
In Oklahoma there's a company called Classic Recreations that restores or reproduces classic muscle cars but with an injection of modern tech. The company's latest effort is called the "Hitman" and it's a glorious 1969 Mustang Mach 1 restomod with a John Wick-inspired paint job.

The car's bodywork is an actual Mustang Mach 1 restored to factory-new condition by Classic Recreations. A Ford 32-valve 5.0-liter Coyote V8 32 valve crate engine with a BOSS 302 intake, together producing 1,000 horsepower (746 kW), is then added. Also in the package is a six-speed manual transmission from Tremec, a 9-inch 3.50 ratio rear end with Posi-Traction, and tubular subframe connectors. Engine management systems put power to the ground and a custom 2.5-inch Mandrel stainless steel manifold and exhaust system and Magnaflow mufflers let the growl commence. A custom 18-gallon fuel cell from Rick's Tanks provides the gas.

The Hitman Mach 1 has a custom suspension with coilovers in front and Total Control rear coilovers at the back. Front and rear oversized sway bars keep the body and frame under control and a powered rack and pinion steering system adds driver control. Lightweight 18-inch American Racing Wheels are clad with Michelin Pilot Sport 2s in 225/40 up front and 315/30 at the rear, while six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors are found behind all four wheels. Brake bias is controlled through an adjustable rear proportioning valve.

An aluminum crossflow radiator from BeCool cools the engine and an "Old Air" air conditioning system does the same for the cabin, while a custom-designed JVC head unit and speaker layout with a Kicker amp provides the audio accompaniment. Inside there's also a woodgrain steering wheel, five-point seat harnesses, 200-mph gauges, TMI Mustang interior panels, and a cosmetic rollbar to keep things authentic.

The Mustang Mach 1 Hitman is painted in two-tone "Hitman" gray and black with a factory style, period-correct chin spoiler and rear decklid spoiler. Mach 1 badges also feature.

The Mach 1 Hitman shown here was custom-built to owner specifications and is the first Mach 1 to be built by Classic Restorations under official license from Ford. The company can customize and build to order another, if you have the (unspecified amount of) cash required.

Source: Classic Recreations

Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
