The 1,000-hp 1969 Mustang Mach 1 "Hitman" with John Wick paint job

In Oklahoma there's a company called Classic Recreations that restores or reproduces classic muscle cars but with an injection of modern tech. The company's latest effort is called the "Hitman" and it's a glorious 1969 Mustang Mach 1 restomod with a John Wick-inspired paint job.

The car's bodywork is an actual Mustang Mach 1 restored to factory-new condition by Classic Recreations. A Ford 32-valve 5.0-liter Coyote V8 32 valve crate engine with a BOSS 302 intake, together producing 1,000 horsepower (746 kW), is then added. Also in the package is a six-speed manual transmission from Tremec, a 9-inch 3.50 ratio rear end with Posi-Traction, and tubular subframe connectors. Engine management systems put power to the ground and a custom 2.5-inch Mandrel stainless steel manifold and exhaust system and Magnaflow mufflers let the growl commence. A custom 18-gallon fuel cell from Rick's Tanks provides the gas.

The Hitman Mach 1 has a custom suspension with coilovers in front and Total Control rear coilovers at the back. Front and rear oversized sway bars keep the body and frame under control and a powered rack and pinion steering system adds driver control. Lightweight 18-inch American Racing Wheels are clad with Michelin Pilot Sport 2s in 225/40 up front and 315/30 at the rear, while six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors are found behind all four wheels. Brake bias is controlled through an adjustable rear proportioning valve.

Other available engines to order for a customized Mach 1 include a BOSS 302, 363, or 429 crate engine outputting 345, 507, or 670 horsepower, respectively Classic Recreations

An aluminum crossflow radiator from BeCool cools the engine and an "Old Air" air conditioning system does the same for the cabin, while a custom-designed JVC head unit and speaker layout with a Kicker amp provides the audio accompaniment. Inside there's also a woodgrain steering wheel, five-point seat harnesses, 200-mph gauges, TMI Mustang interior panels, and a cosmetic rollbar to keep things authentic.

The Mustang Mach 1 Hitman is painted in two-tone "Hitman" gray and black with a factory style, period-correct chin spoiler and rear decklid spoiler. Mach 1 badges also feature.

The Mach 1 Hitman shown here was custom-built to owner specifications and is the first Mach 1 to be built by Classic Restorations under official license from Ford. The company can customize and build to order another, if you have the (unspecified amount of) cash required.

Source: Classic Recreations