Rivian opens the first sites in its Adventure Network of EV chargers

One of the lofty ambitions Rivian holds in the electric vehicle space is to establish a vast network of fast-charging locations spanning the US and Canada, and this week it has taken early but important steps toward that goal. The company has now announced the opening of the first sites of its so-called Rivian Adventure Network, which will be joined by thousands more by the end of next year, all going to plan.

Rivian introduced its all electric R1T pickup and R1S sports utility at 2018's LA Auto Show, and then in September last year rolled its first vehicle off the production line.

Plans for the Rivian Adventure Network were also announced last year, outlining a vision of more than 3,500 chargers at 600 sites dotted across the US and Canada. These will be built along highways, main roads, cafes and shops, and offer drivers a 140-mile (225-km) range extension through just 20 minutes of plug-in time thanks to 200-kW charging rates.

A map depicting locations for the Rivian Adventure Network of EV chargers Rivian

In line with its adventure-ready ethos, Rivian planned the initial installations for state parks in Colorado, and the first of these has this week taken shape in the city of Salida. The site includes four fast-chargers for Rivian vehicles in addition to four Level 2 Waypoint chargers for use by any EV. The second and third sites are also set to open this week in Inyokern and Bishop in California, to support sustainable travel to outdoor attractions in the region, such as Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park and Mammoth Lakes.

“We designed Rivian charging to support electrified adventure, and these first sites demonstrate how we’re enabling drivers to responsibly reach some of the nation’s most breathtaking natural spaces,” said Trent Warnke, Rivian’s Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions. “In addition to scenic or off-the-beaten-path destinations, our fast charging rollout is designed to ensure travelers have places to charge along major transportation corridors coast to coast.”

Rivian says it is also working to offset the carbon footprint of these charging stations with renewable energy projects. It is aiming to complete the network by the end of 2023.

Source: Rivian