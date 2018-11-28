Utility is the apparent goal of the R1S designers, with storage, cargo, and seating space being focal points. A front luggage area ("frunk") in the R1S hosts 11.6 cubic feet (330 liters) of storage under a powered hood. The liftgate and small tailgate on the SUV provide access to an undisclosed amount of cargo space, with folding second and third rows to add more as needed. An integrated roof rack can be added with options for skis, bicycles, tents, and cargo storage bins. The racks are made to detach and fit in the frunk when not in use.