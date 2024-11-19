1,300-watt adventure ebike rides the rough stuff for longer

Phoenix-based mobility outfit Lectric has a reputation for quality builds at affordable prices. Such is the case for an updated version of the XPeak all-terrain adventure bike, which keeps the same price tag as the original but can now be optioned with a longer-range battery.

"With the RST Renegade fork, excellent componentry and an industry-leading low price, we knew the XPeak would be a hit," said company co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. "While the 2.0 version gets even better with a torque sensor and bigger battery options, most importantly, we knew we had to give our riders what they expect from Lectric: the same low price as the first model."

As with the original XPeak, the new model is powered by Lectric's Stealth M24 rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,310 watts and is reported to deliver "a hushed motor experience without sacrificing power."

The version 2.0 bike can roll as a Class 1, 2 or 3 model, with a below-bar throttle trigger ready to boost your ride if needed. The motor produces 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, and provides five levels of pedal-assist up to a top speed on 28 mph (45 km/h).

The XPeak 2.0 can be had with a 60-mile battery as standard, or upgraded to a 960-Wh battery for up to 80 miles between top-ups Lectric Bikes

This time around Lectric has combined torque sensing with its Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation Plus technology to "manage power output based on the rider's pedaling effort." In essence, that means you can look forward to a smoother, more responsive motor-assisted adventure.

The standard ebike is priced the same as last year's model, and comes with a 48-V/15-Ah removable downtube battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge PAS. However, Lectric has now added a 20-Ah option for up to 80 miles between top-ups – but it will cost you a little more.

Either way, the new flavor has gained a gear courtesy of an 8-speed Shimano Altus derailleur. Other upgrades include a new hydroformed frame in mid-step or low-step configuration, an integrated color LCD display rated IP65 weatherproof, a larger disc brake rotor to the front (now 203 mm) for improved control, and lock-on grips.

At launch, the XPeak 2.0 comes bundled with accessories like a rear rack for hauling gear essentials into the wild Lectric Bikes

Lectric points out that the handlebar, frame, RST Renegade suspension fork (now with black stanchions) and stem have been safety tested to rigorous ISO 4210-10 eMTB standards for peace of mind riding. The XPeak 2.0 is also compliant with the UL 2849 safety standard, while the semi-integrated battery is UL 2271 certified.

Elsewhere, the bike sports 26-inch rims wearing 4-inch knobby tires (with slime installed to help take the sting out of punctures). There's integrated lighting front and back, a telescoping seatpost and custom saddle, and a heavy duty kickstand. And a thru-axle front wheel plus removable pedals make for more compact between-ride transport.

The standard-battery XPeak 2.0 carries a US$1,399 pre-order price tag – which currently includes an accessory bundle comprising a rear rack, fenders, upgraded headlight, bike lock and suspension seatpost. The longer-range model also comes with the accessory bundle but is priced at $1,599. Shipping is expected to start from December 20.

Lectric eBikes | XPeak 2.0

Product page: Lectric XPeak 2.0