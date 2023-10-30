© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

1,300-W fat-tire XPeak designed for quiet off-road adventures

By Paul Ridden
October 30, 2023
1,300-W fat-tire XPeak designed for quiet off-road adventures
The XPeak rides wild with knobby fat tires, front squish and a 1,300-watt motor
The XPeak rides wild with knobby fat tires, front squish and a 1,300-watt motor
View 4 Images
The XPeak rides wild with knobby fat tires, front squish and a 1,300-watt motor
1/4
The XPeak rides wild with knobby fat tires, front squish and a 1,300-watt motor
Lectric's pre-order deal for the XPeak includes front and rear racks with large and small baskets
2/4
Lectric's pre-order deal for the XPeak includes front and rear racks with large and small baskets
The XPeak is available with a high-step or low-step safety-tested frame
3/4
The XPeak is available with a high-step or low-step safety-tested frame
The XPeak can be configured as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ride
4/4
The XPeak can be configured as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ride
View gallery - 4 images

Phoenix-based ebike maker Lectric has revealed a wallet-friendly all-terrain model called the XPeak, a safety-focused 1,300-W fat-tire adventurer "equipped to take you off-road, and encourage you into the unknown."

The XPeak features a super-quiet 750-W rear-hub motor (1,310-W peak), and includes the Lectric PWR System – which was "designed to mimic the behavior and benefits of a torque-based system, while sporting a highly-capable cadence-based system underneath" for five levels of pedal-assist tailored to different use cases.

Riders can look forward to 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, the flexibility to configure the ebike as a Class 1, 2 or 3 roller for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of assistance from the motor, and there's a below-the-bar thumb throttle included for when you need an extra push. The ebike also sports a removable 48-V/14-Ah UL 2849-compliant Li-ion battery, plus a 7-speed gearset for more ride options.

The XPeak is available with a high-step or low-step safety-tested frame
The XPeak is available with a high-step or low-step safety-tested frame

Lectric has opted to smooth uneven terrain with a RST Renegade suspension fork offering 80-mm of travel, which soaks up bumps with the help of 26-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires. A thru-axle design enables rapid wheel removal, while quick-release pedals make for more compact between-ride transport. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The frame, handlebar, stem assembly, and suspension fork have been tested to the ISO 4210-10 safety specification. The ebike comes with an integrated headlight and braking tail-light for visibility in traffic during daylight hours as well as after-dark adventuring. And parking up is catered for by a heavy duty kickstand.

The XPeak is available in step-over or low-step configurations. The pre-order window opens from November 1 for US$1,299, and the pre-sale offer includes complimentary fenders, a bike lock, rear and front racks and large/small baskets. Shipping is expected to start from January 2024.

Product page: Lectric XPeak

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedOff-road
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!