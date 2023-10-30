1,300-W fat-tire XPeak designed for quiet off-road adventures

Phoenix-based ebike maker Lectric has revealed a wallet-friendly all-terrain model called the XPeak, a safety-focused 1,300-W fat-tire adventurer "equipped to take you off-road, and encourage you into the unknown."

The XPeak features a super-quiet 750-W rear-hub motor (1,310-W peak), and includes the Lectric PWR System – which was "designed to mimic the behavior and benefits of a torque-based system, while sporting a highly-capable cadence-based system underneath" for five levels of pedal-assist tailored to different use cases.

Riders can look forward to 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, the flexibility to configure the ebike as a Class 1, 2 or 3 roller for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of assistance from the motor, and there's a below-the-bar thumb throttle included for when you need an extra push. The ebike also sports a removable 48-V/14-Ah UL 2849-compliant Li-ion battery, plus a 7-speed gearset for more ride options.

The XPeak is available with a high-step or low-step safety-tested frame Lectric

Lectric has opted to smooth uneven terrain with a RST Renegade suspension fork offering 80-mm of travel, which soaks up bumps with the help of 26-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires. A thru-axle design enables rapid wheel removal, while quick-release pedals make for more compact between-ride transport. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The frame, handlebar, stem assembly, and suspension fork have been tested to the ISO 4210-10 safety specification. The ebike comes with an integrated headlight and braking tail-light for visibility in traffic during daylight hours as well as after-dark adventuring. And parking up is catered for by a heavy duty kickstand.

The XPeak is available in step-over or low-step configurations. The pre-order window opens from November 1 for US$1,299, and the pre-sale offer includes complimentary fenders, a bike lock, rear and front racks and large/small baskets. Shipping is expected to start from January 2024.

Product page: Lectric XPeak