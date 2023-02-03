ebike SUV rides out to tackle city streets, own rocky hills

Chinese e-mobility outfit Magicycle has launched what's it's calling an ebike SUV, a full-squish fat-tire electric mountain bike called the Deer that can also serve as a capable commuter and trekking ebike.

Wade Wei's Magicycle is based at its own production facility in Chongqing in China and has been making ebikes since 2010, but now has a warehouse in California (as well as another in Ontario, Canada). The Deer is the company's first full-suspension electric mountain bike.

Dubbed an ebike SUV because it combines performance with comfort, the versatile ride features a 750-W geared rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,100 watts for 96 Nm (70.8 lb.ft) of torque and seven levels of pedal-assist via cadence sensing up to 28 mph (45 km/h). A half-twist throttle has been included too, along with a Shimano 7-speed gearset.

The removable 52-V/20-Ah downtube battery is made up of LG 21700 cells, and is reckoned good for between 60 and 80 miles (up to 128 km) of per-charge riding.

The Deer eMTB can be optioned with a step-through or mid-step 6061 aluminum frame Magicycle

The eMTB boasts a hydraulic lockout suspension fork and rear shock for absorbing impacts and smoothing out bumpy trails, it rolls on 26-inch rims wrapped in 4-inch Kenda fat tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes front and back, with 180-mm rotors.

The Deer can be had with a mid-step or step-through 6061 aluminum frame and can accommodate rider heights of 5.4 to 6.6 ft (1.65 - 2.03 m), the Deer tips the scales at a hefty 92.3 lb (41.9 kg), and it's reported to have a load capacity of 400 lb (181 kg), including the rider. A large rear rack is included for hauling gear off-road.

Pedal-assist up to 28 mph, plus twist throttle and mechanical gears Magicycle

A user-programmable color LCD display rides above the handlebar stem for at-a-glance ebike status checks, and sports a USB charging port for topping up mobile devices while out and about. And finally, there's an integrated LED headlight and brake tail-light for after-dark shenanigans or daylight visibility in traffic.

This ebike SUV is on sale now for US$2,699, though buyers can currently get $300 off for a limited time. The video below has more.

Magicycle Ebike SUV - Deer | Full Suspension All Terrain Ebike in 2023

Product page: Magicycle Deer