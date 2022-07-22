Ranger fat-tire ebike rides for 45 miles on road or dirt

Electric micromobility company Okai has added an all-terrain fat-tire model to its growing range of capable-looking, Bafang-powered ebikes. The Class 2 Ranger offers 45 miles of riding range, comes with funky app-controlled ambient lighting and is priced at under $2,000.

As with the carbon-framed EB20 electric mountainbike launched at CES 2022, specs for the Ranger (EB50) are somewhat lacking.

But we can tell you that Okai has treated this new model to a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor (1,000-W peak), which seems a little overpowered given that pedal assist is only offered up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over three power levels – plus walk assist. A thumb throttle sits on the left of the handlebar to save on leg power, and a Shimano 8-speed mechanical transmission is included for ride flexibility.

Battery capacity hasn't been revealed but the frame-integrated, removable unit packs Samsung 21700 cells and is reckoned good for up to 45 miles (72 km) of per-charge riding or 30 miles on throttle only.

The top tube comes with integrated strip lighting, with color options controlled via a companion mobile app Okai

The all-terrain ebike rolls on 26-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide fat tires, features lockout suspension forks and stopping power is provided by Tektro mechanical brakes.

Okai so far hasn't mentioned cargo rack availability, though the maximum load capacity is reported to be 330 lb (150 kg) so there's a good chance that this will be addressed once the ebike is in the wild. The curvy top tube sports a funky strip lighting on each side, with color choices available via the mobile app running on a paired smartphone.

Elsewhere, much of the cabling is routed internally for a cleaner look, the ebike comes with an integrated touchscreen LCD display mid-handlebar, there's LED head- and tail-lighting, plus full fenders and a built-in single-side kickstand.

The Ranger EB50 all-terrain ebike is currently up for pre-order for US$1,999. The promo video below has more.

OKAI Ranger | All-terrain fat tire e-bike

Product page: Ranger EB50