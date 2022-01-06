Carbon fiber electric mountainbike readied for road and trail

Though electric micromobility company Okai does have a couple of ebikes sat among the electric kickscooters in its product lineup, they're more like e-mopeds than road or trail rides. That's about to change with the CES 2022 debut of an electric pedal-assist mountainbike called the EB20.

Details are in short supply, but as you can see from the supplied images, the EB20 will be built around a sweet-looking carbon fiber frame with what looks like LED accenting embedded in the curved top bar. The material choice is sure to contribute to a lightweight off-road ride, though no overall weight has been given.

Powering the e-MTB is a 750-W Bafang mid-mounted motor, with mentions of 250-W and 500-W versions also made that suggest sales are also set to take place in regions with tighter ebike restrictions than the US.

Unlike many ebikes that dial in motor assist depending on how fast a rider is pedaling, this model comes with a torque sensor for measuring the force at the pedal so the harder a rider pumps away, the more motor assistance is provided. And there's a 12-speed Shimano XT derailleur for ride flexibility too.

The EB20 electric mountainbike comes with a 750-W Bafang motor, torque sensing, full suspension and NFC unlocking Okai

No performance figures are given for the motor, but the EB20 will come with a removable 47-V/14.7-Ah Samsung battery in the downtube for up to 43 miles (70 km) of per-charge riding.

Full suspension lines up as a Suntour fork and four-link rear combo, the 29-inch wheels wrapped in CST Jet tires each feature a sine wave controller, and stopping power comes from Tektro disc brakes.

There's a 2.8-inch LED touchscreen display integrated into the head, a 2.5-W headlight, and the ebike comes with a folding key with support for NFC unlocking. The EB20 also works with the Okai app so riders can unlock the ride with their smartphone and dive into settings.

And that's about all Okai is giving away at the moment, but visitors to CES 2022 can take a closer look at the EB20 at the company's show booth. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

Source: Okai