The huge question hovering over this research is of course that of causation. The researchers fairly note there is no evidence to clearly suggest high brain iron levels actually cause the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's. It may just as well be a consequence of the neurodegenerative process. However the study does suggest, at the very least, iron accumulation may offer a secondary propulsion mechanism, accelerating cognitive decline. It has been previously established that iron accumulation in the brain can induce oxidative damage and enhance cell death.