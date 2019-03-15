During its run, Chinook produced various types of RVs, from truck campers, to trailers, to camper vans, moving to Washington State and soldiering onward through a variety of ownership and structural changes. Some highlights during that run included the bus-like Mobilodge Class As from the 1960s, the Toyota-Chinook pop-ups from the 1970s, the Chevy Blazer-based Chalet from that same era, a specially prepared Concourse camper that set a motorhome land speed record just under 100 mph (161 km/h) in 1998, and a ruggedized Baja 4x4 motorhome that went rallying in the middle of winter a couple years later. Chinook's was quite a fascinating story, and the company's "sports car of motorhomes" billing only added to the intrigue.