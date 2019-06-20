Onboard are two hydraulic pumps, each activated by interconnected zinc-iodide flow cell batteries. One pump moves the the tail by moving fluid from one side of the tail to the other, while the other pumps fluid stored in the dorsal fins into the corresponding pectoral fins. It's not what you'd call speedy though. Currently, it swims at a rate of one and a half body-lengths per minute, but these are early days for the project.