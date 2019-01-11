Along with showing smart yachts and luxury glampers, Furrion used this year's CES to present its new Outdoor Living lineup, a series of smart products designed for tailgating and outdoor entertaining. Chief among those products is the Rova, an iceless cooler that's essentially an electric fridge-freezer on wheels, offering up to a week of cooling power. It's a great solution for van lifers, car campers and others who want to keep their food cold for days on end without being tied to a vehicle or having to deal with melting ice.

