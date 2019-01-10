At CES, we put our little blue yacht booties on and stepped aboard the Adonis for a closer look. The Angel system is still a work in progress and wasn't without glitches (it seemed to require you to get really close to the ceiling-mounted speaker-microphone and, in some cases, took a few tries to fire up), but it's easy to see how it will greatly streamline the future of at-sea travel and living. If Furrion increases the voice pick-up sensitivity, for instance, you could order up breakfast, get the morning news and put on some music or TV, all without leaving bed in the morning.

