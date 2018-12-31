Instead, we repurposed the Ra as more of a utility light, and it performed brilliantly. The second we turned it on indoors and it lit up the entire room, we knew it was going to prove a winner on new-moon nights in the outdoors. During camping trips, it stuck to the SUV lift-gate (battery inside the storage pouch on the inside of the gate) when we needed some light for cooking or something and didn't want to worry about draining the vehicle battery. We even used it for that purpose in the house when the range light went out, sticking it to hood to light the stove while cooking dinner. So we'd venture so far as to say it's a useful indoor/outdoor magnetic utility light.