Like many things, it turns out that nature has already beaten us to the punch, with its own multi-purpose sensor: plankton. The behavior and health of these microscopic creatures can tell us a lot about the quality of the water they inhabit, so the IBM Research team developed AI-driven, robotic microscopes that can monitor plankton in the wild, in real time. From that, the devices can figure out how clean a body of water is, and give early warnings for events like oil spills or algae blooms.