Hyundai unveils electrified Kona compact SUV with 292-mile rangeView gallery - 9 images
Hyundai is forging ahead with its push into the EV arena, following a fully-electrified Ioniq lineup and electric bus with an emission-free version of last year's Kona compact SUV. The Kona Electric wears a slightly different face to its fossil fuel-powered forefather, along with a cabin that has been reimagined in line with its electric powertrain.
At first glance the Kona Electric appears much the same as the original, but look a little closer and you'll spot a closed grille, which you could say gives it a neater look, and Hyundai says gives it better aerodynamics.
Behind that grille the Kona Electric comes in two powertrain options. The long-range version has a max power output of 204 PS (150 kW) and affords up to 470 km (292 mi) of driving on each charge thanks to a 64-kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the base model offers up to 300 km (186 mi) on each charge with a 39.2-kWh battery and max output of 135 PS (99 kW). It goes from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 seconds.
Inside, there's a new shift-by-wire module, 7-inch center touchscreen display that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a heads-up display flanked by paddle shifters that drivers can use to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking. Also onboard are Hyundai's driver-assist technologies, including pedestrian detection, forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist and blind spot collision warning.
There's no word yet on pricing or if the Kona Electric will be hitting markets outside Europe, though given the worldwide popularity of SUVs we'd expect it to. Hyundai will be showing off its new compact SUV at the Geneva Motor Show next week, where New Atlas will be on the ground looking to learn more.
Source: Hyundai
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more