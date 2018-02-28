Hyundai is forging ahead with its push into the EV arena, following a fully-electrified Ioniq lineup and electric bus with an emission-free version of last year's Kona compact SUV. The Kona Electric wears a slightly different face to its fossil fuel-powered forefather, along with a cabin that has been reimagined in line with its electric powertrain.







At first glance the Kona Electric appears much the same as the original, but look a little closer and you'll spot a closed grille, which you could say gives it a neater look, and Hyundai says gives it better aerodynamics.

Behind that grille the Kona Electric comes in two powertrain options. The long-range version has a max power output of 204 PS (150 kW) and affords up to 470 km (292 mi) of driving on each charge thanks to a 64-kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the base model offers up to 300 km (186 mi) on each charge with a 39.2-kWh battery and max output of 135 PS (99 kW). It goes from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 seconds.

Inside, there's a new shift-by-wire module, 7-inch center touchscreen display that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a heads-up display flanked by paddle shifters that drivers can use to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking. Also onboard are Hyundai's driver-assist technologies, including pedestrian detection, forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist and blind spot collision warning.