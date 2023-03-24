111 Resources, idea starters and opportunities for people who can "work from anywhere"

The world is currently undergoing a societal tectonic shift so significant that it might one day define the COVID-19 pandemic as the catalyst for a new era of international mobility – yet no-one seems to realize.

Travel and tourism is the world's largest industry, accounting for 10.3% of Global GDP in 2019, with the magnitude of the loss of Government's revenue in the pandemic year of 2020 almost too large for the average person to have any perspective.

In 2019, travel and tourism contributed US$1.84 trillion (8.6%) to the United States economy, with China’s travel industry grossing US$1.58 trillion (11.3% of China’s economy).

The gaping hole in the global economy left by COVID-19 is apparent from the statistics above. They were sourced from the World Travel and Tourism Council's Travel and Tourism Economic Impact Report 2022. wttc.com

Some smaller nations generated more than 25% of their GDP from tourism prior to the pandemic and travel/tourism accounts for more than half of the entire economic output of many regions of the world.

The above image summarise the economic impact of the pandemic on travel and tourism in various regions of the world is drawn from the Travel & Tourism Economic Impact Report from the World Travel & Tourism Council. With T&T returning to pre-Covid levels in 2023, it appears that we are heading for a world with far great international mobility. World Travel & Tourism Council

COVID-19 demonstrated that every country needs a vibrant travel industry to help balance the books. COVID-19 put massive holes in every country’s GDP, but the recovery of the travel industry in 2022 and the future prospects look suddenly optimistic.



The rise of the internet

Arthur C Clarke predicts work-from-home in 1964

The enabling technologies to work-from-anywhere were just beginning to take shape when Arthur C. Clarke made his famous predictions in 1964. The subsequent emergence and widespread adoption of the internet and the smart phone accelerated the changes, but the collective mindset change that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have begun a societal revolution that may well return us to our nomadic origins.



The rapid emergence of the Digital Nomad Visa

Digital Nomad Visas are currently proliferating with more than 50 countries having created them since the first such visa in 2020 and another group of countries announcing they are working on creating them. By year's end 2023, more than a third of all countries will offer a digital nomad visa in some form. Depositphotos_93407930

Since COVID-19 began, more than 50 "Digital Nomad" Visas have been created by countries that have recognized the value of having high-earning longer-term temporary residents who earn their money elsewhere, but spend their money in the local economy.

Estonia created the world’s first digital nomad visa in July 2020, allowing qualified people to live in Estonia for one year while working remotely from their home country. Since then Europe has roundly adopted the concept with Armenia, Cypress, Croatia, Cypress, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Turkey all creating or announcing remote work visas.

In the rest of the world, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cayman Islands, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dubai, Ecuador, Grenada, Bali (Indonesia), Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Montserrat, Namibia, New Zealand, Panama, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and United Arab Emirates all have digital nomad visas in place, and Argentina, Goa (India), North Macedonia, South Korea and Sri Lanka are working on creating digital nomad visas.

There are a couple of brave attempts to keep track of the digital nomad visa avalanche, most notably Iameileen.com, travelinglifestyle.net and nomadgirl.co, and Sovspot.com is also worth a look because it keeps track of over 320 residency & citizenship programs around the world.



Travel gets easier every year

This free downloadable PDF from Techtalk.travel shows how travel and hotel technology has evolved, from the industrial revolution until today. It is well worth a few minutes to study the complete diagram as it clearly illustrates how the rapid advancement of technology has impacted travel, making it faster, safer, cheaper and easier with each passing year over the last 250 years, but much mores in the last 25 years. Techtalk.travel

Technological advancement has been making travel easier and safer every year for decades, and along with a host of new societal trends (e.g. hybrid work, four-day week, work-from-anywhere, co-working, co-living and hence the availability of short-term rentals) suggest a future of ever-increasing international mobility.



How we created this listing

New Atlas is currently mapping the internet resources available for those who can work-from-anywhere, and thought we’d put the best resources we’ve found in one big list, which we’ll be breaking out into the comprehensive listing of the various component categories – where to find remote work, where to get the best deals on local connectivity, where to get the most relevant health and medical insurance, where to find relevant flexible short-term rentals, ad infinitum, plus all the sites offering services that enable new things.

The best sites from those categories are in this list, but it's the content, resources, ideas, and opportunities in the list which makes it a great place to contemplate how you are going to spend the rest of your life, and to offer a few compelling ideas.

Almost certainly you will finish this article with better information and more possibilities than you started it with.

It is a living article and will be continuously updated from here. We’ve split the article in two, but the quality of ideas and resources doesn’t diminish in the second half - it’s a labor of love we’ve enjoyed creating.



r/digitalnomad - 2 million members and growing fast

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 11 Billion + | Visits: 1.8 Billion +

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 6.39 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 543 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 37.57%

Main Social Media Platforms: Nil

The biggest and most useful free resource on the internet for digital nomads, the r/digitalnomad subreddit has a community of 2 million peeps and is growing rapidly, having more than doubled in size in the last 12 months alone. Some other related subreddits include r/workonline‍ (500,000 members and growing at around 10,000 a month), r/freelance‍ (450,000 members and growing at 20,000 a month), r/remotework‍ (40,000 members), r/workfromhome‍ (35,000 members), and r/IWantOut/ (2,000,000 members). With two million members, there’s an extensive network of knowledge already available online, and if it isn’t already covered, then asking a question will yield some really helpful responses in short order. Invaluable!



VRBO.com (formerly homeaway.com) - kickstarting the global short-term rental market

VRBO.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 490 million | Visits: 57.8 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 8.45 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 395 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 37.23%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (6,145,568 followers), Twitter (34,700 followers), Youtube (23,000 followers), Instagram (639,000 followers), Linkedin (25,000 followers), Pinterest (78,500 followers)

Vrbo (pronounced VER-boh) was started in 1995 by a retired school teacher who was primarily interested in renting out his ski resort condo in Colorado. From little acorns … the tongue-tying acronym he chose was short for “Vacation Rentals By Owner” and it quickly became a popular way for homeowners to offer their properties for short-term rental, being one of the first to offer such services on the internet. The business model has changed since those early years, and the site was purchased by Homeaway.com in 2006 and is now owned by travel giant Expedia, which recently rolled Homeaway.com and VRBO.com into one site with enormous momentum - with 35 million visits a month and 7+ pages per visit, it is the market leader in a new and growing segment of offering short-term rental properties. Wikipedia cites a number of legal issues involving VRBO, and Trustpilot perhaps gives a more balanced perspective. Regardless, it’s one of the best places to find the perfect venue to live and work creatively and productively for a short time.



OpenStreetMap.org - a collaborative project creating a free editable map of the world

A Concise Introduction to the OpenStreetMap Project

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 224 million | Visits: 8.3 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 27.00 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 254 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 44.45%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (27,639 followers), Twitter (83,000 followers), Youtube (1580 followers), Instagram (4150 followers), Flipboard (1,553 followers), Pinterest (31 followers)

OpenStreetMap (OSM) is a collaborative project that is building a free editable map of the world. A diverse, global community of over a million contributors, including online volunteers, or remote mappers, as well as GIS professionals, who contribute data that creates an accurate, detailed, and up-to-date map. This is a resource for mankind, and worth supporting.

Learn How To Map in OpenStreetMap

There are many free maps on the internet, but the underlying data in many other maps is not available for public use due to legal and technical restrictions.



royalcaribbean.com - the leading cruise ship innovator

royalcaribbean.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 170 million | Visits: 16.3 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 10.45 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 444 seconds

Bounce Rate (DJanuary 2023) : 31.34%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (5.2 million followers), Twitter (353,000 followers), Youtube (104,000 followers), Instagram (1.4 million followers), Linkedin (653,000 followers), Pinterest (76,000 followers), TikTok (412,000 followers)

The travel industry got smashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cruise industry in particular became one of the many media faces of the COVID-19 hydra (when cruise ships in foreign ports were refused access or disembarkation due to infection-related reasons) but the industry has such enormous momentum that it is expected to recover in short order. There were more than 60 cruise lines and 430 cruise ships plying their trade on the oceans of the world in 2019, collecting USD$27 billion in revenues.

Just three companies collect 85% of those revenues: Carnival Cruise (45%); Royal Caribbean Cruises (25%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) (15%). All three have spectacularly good web sites and they attract a gargantuan audience with this site attracting 12 million visits in December at a whopping 10.14 pages per visit for internet market leadership, but Carnival is only a tad behind in internet visits with 11.6 million visits at 8 pages per visit, and NCL with 5.5 million visits and 7.28 pages per visit.

Even though those three sites account for 285 million monthly page views, there are many other cruising sites with big traffic too: princess.com (42M pages), hollandamerica.com (35.5M pages), celebritycruises.com (28.5M pages), vacationstogo.com (20.5M pages), cruises.com (7.1M pages), cruisemapper.com (7.1M pages), and even royalcaribbeanblog.com (3.5M pages) has a significant audience.

The cruise industry is now in recovery mode - if it can solve the economic riddle of fast, reliable internet connectivity, cruise ships might offer digital nomads yet another option for productive staycationing. For now though, it simply isn't viable for remote workers to rely on cruise ship internet. At right is the next big cruise ship we'll see, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.

We decided to drop the other sites from the cruise industry from this listing because it is largely irrelevant to remote workers as it stands, due to the insufficient bandwidth available on cruise ships. If fast free Wi-Fi was made available on cruise ships, it suddenly opens the possibilities for all manner of hybrid family work holidays. If Delta Airlines has solved the equation to be able to offer free Wi-Fi for an aircraft flying at 1,000 km/h, the cruise lines should be able to do the same on a boat where space and weight aren’t nearly as critical. As you shall see later in this listing, seasteading is now a trending buzzword too.



rome2rio.com - how to get anywhere by any transport

rome2rio.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 137 million | Visits: 40.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.42 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 157 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 30.11%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (33,000 followers), Twitter (5,000 followers), Youtube (159 followers), Instagram (3000 followers), Linkedin (86 followers), Flipboard (36 followers), Pinterest (2 followers)

Once you realize what rome2rio.com offers, you’ll find yourself using it again and again. Rome2rio searches any city, town, landmark, attraction or address across the globe with thousands of multi-modal routes to easily get you from A to B.



alltrails.com - Over 400,000+ curated trails, used by 45 million fellow explorers

Best Hiking Apps Compared

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 95 million | Visits: 11.8 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 8.10 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 196 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 48.04%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (122,000 followers), Twitter (22,700 followers), Instagram (553,000 followers), Linkedin (33,000 followers), Pinterest (6,100 followers), TikTok (26,200 followers)

AllTrails offers a fitness and travel mobile app that is incredibly helpful in just about any outdoor recreational activity - hiking, mountain biking, climbing and snow sports. The service allows users to access a database of trail maps, which includes crowdsourced reviews and images. Depending on a user's subscription status these resources can be used online and offline.



viator.com - vying to become the leading experience-engine

viator.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 82.25 million | Visits: 25.3 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.25 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 194 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 49.97%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (2.0 million followers), Twitter (156,000 followers), Youtube (80,600 followers), Instagram (119,000 followers), Linkedin (24,500 followers)

The Klook versus Viator fight to become the leading experience-engine is one for the ages. Both pushed their way to the head of a crowded field of travel booking services in the online space, and they’ve been going toe-to-toe with neither wilting, and this Similarweb comparison capturing the intensity of the battle.



klook.com - vying to become the leading experience engine

klook.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 76.64 million | Visits: 24.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.41 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 206 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 61.48%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (2.225 million followers), Twitter (7300 followers), Youtube (1300 followers), Instagram (191,000 followers)

Competition improves the breed, and as the travel industry recovers to greater heights than ever before, it will be technology that enables the personalization and detailed service we all want - most likely AI and this segment

Locked in a battle with Viator.com - see above.



Komoot.com - ready-built routes, route planning & navigation tech

komoot.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 40.1 million | Visits: 2.9 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 14.10 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 210 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 41.45%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (52,000 followers), Twitter (9350 followers), Youtube (6230 followers), Instagram (105,000 followers), Linkedin (38,600 followers), Pinterest (62 followers)

For millions of people, komoot.com is the key to the great outdoors. From intrepid explorers and experienced off-roaders, to those who just bought their first road bike, komoot’s technology allows everybody to better find, plan and live authentic outdoor experiences.

Komoot’s raison d’être is very convincing: “We believe in the importance of experience. We believe that it’s life’s little moments that make it so special—and we are proud that our work empowers people all over the world to explore places, try activities and live adventures that, without it, they would not have the means to experience. And from our market-leading mobile apps and our remote-first, work-where-you-want operational structure, to our regular team gatherings that take us all over the globe, this is something we embody in everything we do. We always put experience first—and through it, we are changing the way people explore."



workaway.info - the longest-running and largest work exchange site

The official Workaway video

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 35,000,000 + | Visits: 2,600,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 13.42 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 543 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 35.99%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (410,000 followers), Twitter (21,300 followers), Youtube (3,740 followers), Instagram (155,000 followers), Linkedin (9,500 followers)

Workaway is the longest-running and largest work exchange site - where volunteers offer their time and skills in exchange for free accommodation and other benefits. It’s a way of seeing the world like no other, of giving back, paying some dues, making a difference, and building life-long friendships. There are many high-traffic sites in this area, with charitynavigator.org (5.75 million pages per month), idealist.org (4.45 million), volunteermatch.org (4.45 million), reliefweb.int (5.74 million) and guidestar.org (993,400) all adding useful and relevant layers of information.

Rover.com - the leader in house- and pet-sitting

Rover.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 32,500,000 + | Visits: 9,000,000

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 3.60 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 204 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 56.31%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (932,956 followers), Twitter (17,900 followers), Youtube (13,100 followers), Instagram (164,000 followers), Linkedin (36,000 followers), Pinterest (16,000 followers)

Rover.com began in 2011 as a way of helping people find good pet-sitting. The idea of catering to a marketplace of owners who wanted to leave their dogs on home turf grew into an international marketplace for house- and pet-sitting, dog-walking, doggy day care and pet-boarding. Which means part-time and first-time nomads can experience the freedom of some extended travel at the same time as having their home and pets cared for in situ.

More a service aimed at the occasional traveler (and people with hybrid work) than a nomad, it might be one of the key variables in enabling the trial of different working conditions until you’ve decided on how to proceed.

Starting just 11 years ago, Rover.com spawned an entire marketplace with many large competitors. Available in every American state plus Canada, U.K. , Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The full story of Rover.com can be found on wikipedia.

Many of the most successful sites in this space connect new and growing segments of the workforce to specialist service providers, further enabling the fractionalization of work. We’ve identified at least a dozen sites that offer similar services to Rover.com and we’ll add a separate listing in the near future.



travelandleisure.com - iconic travel magazine

travelandleisure.com

Visit Similarweb Traffic Report | Visit Site

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.75 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 72 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 70.88%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (4.3 million followers), Twitter (4.5 million followers), Youtube (35,000 followers), Instagram (6.2 million followers), Linkedin (62,000 followers), Flipboard (126,000 followers), Pinterest (408,000 followers), TikTok (325,000 followers)

In 1971, Travel & Camera magazine, which had formerly been U.S. Camera & Travel became Travel & Leisure, prospering as a print magazine as the baby boomer generation discovered the world. In 1998, the company opened its first web site, an incredibly progressive move at the time. The result has been that the following on the web site far exceeded anything the magazine had done in print.



nationalgeographic.com - iconic travel magazine

nationalgeographic.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 30.0 million | Visits: 15.4 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.95 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 85 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 68.76%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (49 million followers), Twitter (28.6 million followers), Youtube (21.1 million followers), Instagram (255 million followers), Linkedin (3.5 million followers), Flipboard (1.4 million followers), Pinterest (1.3 million followers), TikTok (2.7 million followers)

One of the most successful and iconic magazines of all-time, National Geographic was founded 135 years ago (in 1888, just after the society was formed), and as hard as might be to imagine knowing the magazine now, as a scholarly journal it did not print any photographs until 1905. National Geographic magazine began including monochrome pictures 118 years ago, color images just over 100 years ago, and has been thrilling readers with its exquisite photography ever since. The magazine’s print zenith was in the 1980s, when it published around 40 different language editions and sales totaled 12 million a month. The number of people who genuinely love the National Geographic society and its iconic product can be seen from the number of followers it has on social media.



worldcat.org - how to find your nearest library

worldcat.org

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 29,500,000 | Visits: 8,200,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.40 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 175 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 49.15%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (3000+ followers), Twitter (500 followers), Youtube (3380 followers), Instagram (500 followers), Linkedin (43,000 followers), Pinterest (133 followers)

Libraries have been the traditional repositories of knowledge for millennia, and still contain pretty much all the knowledge we had before the internet came along, and everything we’ve printed since. Libraries have a several other characteristics to recommend them, in that they are staffed by exquisitely educated, really helpful people, they offer peaceful sanctuary to absorb knowledge … and they’re free and hence will become a haven for remote workers.

How this will affect access for the common man to libraries has not yet played out, but demand for a free, safe, quiet place to work must inevitably mean that demand for public library seats will overcome supply very shortly.

Until then, libraries are an oft overlooked resource, particularly for remote workers. From our experience, libraries offer all the things you need to work efficiently in a foreign city, providing you don’t need to take phone calls - co-working spaces might have a few more bells and whistles, and lots of interesting like-minded people but if you simply need a quiet space for a few hours or a few days, libraries can provide that space free of charge, no bookings required.

That is why WorldCat is on this list. Worldcat is a book search engine that enables you to a search for the contents of 20,000 world libraries, and it’s also a guide as to where the nearest library is - wherever you are.



rvtrader.com - the biggest source of the ultimate land-based transport for nomads

rvtrader.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023 | Page Views: 27.4 million | Visits: 4.7 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 5.84 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 390 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 39.34%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (195,000 followers), Twitter (25,000 followers), Youtube (3200 followers), Instagram (35,000+ followers), Linkedin (240 followers), Pinterest (10,900 followers)

While most sectors of the travel industry got belted by COVID-19 in 2020, the Recreational Vehicle Market in America grew, surpassing 2019 revenues by 6%, despite a two-month production shutdown. There were 6.9 million RV-owning households in America in 2001, 8.9 million in 2011 and 11.2 million in 2021. 2021 was also a record year for the industry with 600,000 new RV sales, as America turned to RVs so it could still travel despite the pandemic. With the COVID-19 threat abating, current forecasts suggest that 2023 will see new RV sales return to 2019 levels, so there might well be an opportunity to find a new home-and/or-office-on-wheels bargain as the supply goes up and the demand drops.

"Work from anywhere" obviously takes on new meaning when you have an RV and can actually go and live anywhere. These stats from the RVIA show that one in five RV owners have worked remotely from their RV in the last two years. Given there are around 12 million RVs currently on American roads, that means there are at least 2.4 million American digital nomads using RVs as their office, at least some of the time.

The advantages of an RV for a digital nomad are pretty obvious in that you can also take all that weighty, delicate, specialist, voluminous stuff with you, and a mobile home is also a bedroom and transport for you and yours and perhaps even secondary transport (bicycle, e-bike, motorcycle and some of the largest can also carry a car. The industry is already talking about a whole new category of remote worker mobility machines as demand ramps up. RVtrader.com is the biggest source of used RVs in America, with LazyDays.com coming in second at 3.75 million page views a month and RVT.com third by our calculations.

RVs offer far greater mobility and convenience than fixed accomodation (hotels, coliving, etc) and they add meaning to location independence beyond any other form of travel. Their owners are a particularly friendly tribe, who share knowledge and assistance freely. This site, harvesthosts.com is an example of the many high quality web sites offering information to RV owners.

There are countless big traffic RV sites that will show you how to make the transition to becoming a nomad on wheels: RVLife.com, Escapees.com, BoondockersWelcome.com, PassportAmerica.com, ThousandTrails.com, FreeCampsites.net, harvesthosts.com and the RV industry’s official site - RVIA.com - is also worth keeping an eye on because of the research it offers.

One last thought on RVs, is that they offer far greater mobility and convenience than fixed accommodation (AIRBNB, hotels, co-living, etc) and they add meaning to location independence beyond any other form of travel.

There is a wealth of knowledge and kindness in the RV forums that reflects the friendliness of this particular species of nomadic tribe, with irv2.com, rvforum.net, rv.net, rvnetwork.com, and Reddit’s r/RVLiving some of the finest examples.

trustedhousesitters.com - find free homestays in exchange for caring for pets

trustedhousesitters.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2,400,000 | Visits: 21,000,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 8.77 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 338 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 34.04%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (260,000 followers), Twitter (10,500 followers), Youtube (2,400 followers), Instagram (105,000 followers), Linkedin (3,500 followers), Pinterest (2,300 followers)

Trusted Housesitters enables you find free homestays around the world in exchange for caring for pets. Conversely, it enables you to find vetted house and pet sitters so you can travel.



Numbeo.com - database of country consumer prices, crime rates, quality of health care

numbeo.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 17.3 million | Visits: 5.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.4 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 148 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 52.39%

Main Social Media Platforms: Nil

Numbeo.com was founded by former Google software engineer Mladen Adamovic in 2009, and has grown into the largest crowd-sourced global database of perceived consumer prices, crime rates, quality of health care, and a host of other data relevant in choosing where to visit or live. The site is extremely useful for travelers who intend to stay a while, despite criticism the data is not peer-reviewed, and could be inserted or altered by anyone accessing the website.



Couchsurfing.com - Meet and Stay with Locals All Over the World

Welcome to Couchsurfing

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 16.7 million | Visits: 2,400,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 6.97 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 326 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 38.42%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (900,000 followers), Twitter (92,100 followers), Youtube (6,200 followers)

Couchsurfing began in 2004 as a passion project that resulted from an email sent to a group of students in Iceland. It gave birth to the idea that people anywhere would want to share their homes with strangers (or, as couchsurfing.com likes to call them, “friends you haven't met yet”).

17 years later, Couchsurfing.com embraces a global community of 14 million people in more than 200,000 cities, with 900,000 Facebook followers, 211,000 Instagram followers, 92,000 Twitter followers and 6000 Youtube followers, all willing to share in profound and meaningful ways, making travel a truly social experience.

From Couchsurfing.com’s About Page, “We envision a world made better by travel and travel made richer by connection. Couchsurfers share their lives with the people they encounter, fostering cultural exchange and mutual respect.”



theculturetrip.com - beautiful travel content and bespoke travel

theculturetrip.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 14.7 million | Visits: 10.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.46 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 56 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 76.74%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (7.3 million followers), Twitter (120,000 followers), Youtube (42,000 followers), Instagram (646,000 followers), Linkedin (52,000 followers), Pinterest (471,000 followers)

theculturetrip.com is difficult to define, as it produces beautiful content in video, audio, photographic and text formats, and publishes quite successfully on mobile (iOS and Android) and it now also curates and sells bespoke trips. Pilotplans explains how theculturetrip.com fits into things.



atlasobscura.com - leading travel guide

atlasobscura.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 14.46 million | Visits: 6.0 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 2.41 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 107 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 66.25%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (1.56 million followers), Twitter (460,000 followers), Youtube (126,000 followers), Instagram (447,000 followers), Linkedin (9000 followers), Flipboard (40,000 followers), Pinterest (90,000 followers)

atlasobscura.com was started by Joshua Foer and Dylan Thuras in 2009 and is now one of the great travel publishing successes of modern times. In 2016, the company extended itself as a travel booking site by offering guided tours designed by its team, but the wealth of free, useful content keeps coming and Pilotplans recently ranked atlasobscura.com as third in the top 10 best travel guides.



passportindex.org - how you fared in life's lottery

Passport Index Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 14.26 million | Visits: 2.0 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 7.13 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 179 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 40.15%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (21,500 followers), Twitter (4,000 followers), Youtube (000 followers), Instagram (000 followers), Linkedin (000 followers), Flipboard (000 followers), Pinterest (000 followers), TikTok (000 followers)

You’d think after a few thousand years of civilization that the freedom to go wherever you want might be enshrined as a basic human right, but that’s far from the case. Passportindex.org has a wonderful database which enables you to look at the power of your current and prospective passports to access various parts of the planet, and the hoops you will need to jump through to cross each border. This is handy and there are many resources within this site that are helpful, including knowing how lucky or unlucky you were to be born in your country. Don't despair - there is every reason to believe that as the knowledge economy unfolds, countries will begin actively recruiting citizens with the right skill sets and characteristics, so make sure you cultivate the mindset of life-long learning and the continual exploration of new techniques and technologies applicable to your chosen career path. It is a good time to be a fast learner because the half life of knowledge (the amount of time elapsed before half of the knowledge or facts in a particular area is superseded or shown to be untrue.has never been shorter



worldpackers.com - democratising meaningful travel experiences through a collaborative mindset

worldpackers.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 13.6 million| Visits: 2.100,000

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 6.49 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 297 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 49.49%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (900,000 followers), Twitter (14,100 followers), Youtube (28,500 followers), Instagram (291,000 followers), Linkedin (13,370 followers), Pinterest (460 followers), TikTok (70,400 followers)

worldpackers.com is an institution in the make-a-difference travel industry, with a purpose of “democratizing meaningful travel experiences through a collaborative mindset.” The idea is that you work as a volunteer in exchange for rent and board and worldpackers.com is a platform for both travelers and hosts.

Over the last eight years, there have been more than 120,000 reviews exchanged, and there are now hosts in 140 countries. The average review on world packers is 4.8 (of 5) stars, and 97% of members who send three applications receive responses from hosts.



Internations.org - world's largest expat organisation

internations.org

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 710.8 million | Visits: 2.6 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 4.15 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 157 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 52.90%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (1.75+ million followers), Twitter (24,700 followers), Youtube (5800 followers), Instagram (255,000 followers), Linkedin (5800 followers)

Every major city in the world already has a highly knowledgeable population of organized expats, and international.org is the largest such international organization, with 4.8 million members in 166 countries and 420 cities, the ability to find fellow nationals from any country in your location, and with extensive experience dealing with everything you might encounter from culture shock, expatriation, repatriation, insurance and living and working abroad. We’ve stripped out all the other expat sites for this listing, and we’ll follow up with an ordered list of the important expat sites in the near future.

In the meantime, Expat.com (5.15 million pages a month), expatica.com (2.75 million), internationalising.com (2.16 million), gooverseas.com (1.84 million), goabroad.com (1.7 million), jobandsalaryabroad.com (987,000), easyexpat.com (411,000) and expatinfodesk.com (229,000) all contain a wealth of relevant information for new residents in their city.



planetware.com - online travel guide

planetware.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 10.05 million | Visits: 6.7 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.50 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 75 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 76.10%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (7000 followers), Twitter (2250 followers), Linkedin (64 followers)

Formed nearly three decades ago, Planetware produces online travel guides.



outsideonline.com - outdoor adventure magazine

outsideonline.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 9.95 million | Visits: 5.0 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.99 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 88 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 68.04%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (864,000 followers), Twitter (410,000 followers), Youtube (101,000 followers), Instagram (1 million + followers), Linkedin (41,000 followers), Flipboard (233,000 followers), Pinterest (161,000 followers), TikTok (2000 followers)

Outside is an outdoor adventure magazine that was begun in 1977 by Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner, William Randolph Hearst III (its first managing editor), and Jack Ford (son of former U.S. President Gerald Ford). The magazine is still going strong and it’s still gathering moss, sharing a new home with a number of compatible speciality magazines in the health, fitness, and adventure area, most notably Backpacker Magazine.



Tasteatlas.com - an experiential online travel guide for traditional food

Tasteatlas.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 9.7 million | Visits: 4.6 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 2.1 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 85 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 64.90%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (800,000+ followers), Twitter (16,000 followers), Youtube (300 followers), Instagram (3000 followers), Linkedin (500 followers), Pinterest (16,600 followers), TikTok (24,000 followers)

Travel is a multi-sensory experience and the unique tastes from every nationality must surely rate as one of the most long-lasting and rewarding aspects of travel. There are at least a dozen awesome sites that specialize in just the culinary aspects of travel, with TasteAtlas.com getting the most traffic.



LonelyPlanet.com - online travel guide

LonelyPlanet.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 9.6 million | Visits: 4.5 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 2.13 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 94 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 68.47%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (2,580,515 followers), Twitter (6,200,000 followers), Youtube (238,000 followers), Instagram (3,200,000 followers), Linkedin (94,700 followers), Flipboard (632,600 followers), Pinterest (803,500 followers), TikTok (123,800 followers)

For most of the last half century, Lonely Planet has been one of the world’s predominant travel guide book publishers. The company was founded in Australia in 1973, after Maureen and Tony Wheeler traveled overland from Europe through Asia to Australia in 1972. The first book was published in October 1973 as a 96-page, black & white publication stapled together and entitled “Across Asia on the Cheap.” It met a need for authentic first-hand, budget travel information, spawning a company that has now published more than 150 million travel books over 50 years.



Homeswapper.co.uk - the United Kingdom’s leading mutual exchange service for social housing

Homeswapper.co.uk

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 8.65 million | Visits: 1.2 million

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 7.21 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 317 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 33.41%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (77,734 followers), Twitter (2,754 followers)

homeswapper.co.uk is the United Kingdom’s leading mutual exchange service for social housing. The site now has 200,000 live adverts, 90% get matches within 24 hours, and more than 5,000 new people join each week. There are sites like this one all over the world.



tripsavvy.com - online travel guide

tripsavvy.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 8.2 million | Visits: 5.7 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.44 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 49 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 78.52%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (76,000 followers), Twihttps://twitter.com/TripSavvytter (2000 followers), Youtube (16,800 followers), Instagram (591,000 followers), Linkedin (700 followers), Flipboard (16,000 followers), Pinterest (62,000 followers), TikTok (1850 followers)

TripSavvy.com’s motto is “vacation like a pro” and the site’s raison d’etre is well outlined in the About Tripsavvy.com page.



WeWork.com

WeWork.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 7.96 million | Visits: 2.2 million

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 3.62 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 120 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 45.00%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (1.375 million followers), Twitter (111,800 followers), Instagram (630,000+ followers), Linkedin (835,000+ followers), Pinterest (14,000 followers), TikTok (7,500+ followers)

wework.com became the defacto face of co-working leading into the pandemic, when its 2019 IPO became a spectacular failure, resulting in one of the most valuable companies on the planet ($47 Billion in January 2019) plummeting to a fraction of that valuation today.

In 2019, Forbes magazine ran an article entitled How Did WeWork Beat Regus?, wondering out loud how Wework.com with 651 locations in 115 cities could be worth $47 billion, while Regus.com with 3,000 locations in 900 cities and a 20-year head-start, was worth only $3 billion. Forbes warned investors that the wework valuation was beyond preposterous, writing WeWork Is the Most Ridiculous IPO of 2019. In mid-December 2022, four years hence, wework’s market cap dropped below Regus.com (now IWC) and the original co-working space company had regained its crown. As of mid-March 2023, IWC (Regus) had a market capitalisation of $1.64 billion, while Wework Inc’s market CAP was just $778.83 million, despite restructuring its debt.

Of course, what the company's balance sheet looks like doesn't make a difference to the desk and facilities you'll hire there. As Rubberdesk recently wrote, “while WeWork puts the emphasis on making communal spaces, Regus focuses on creating corporate ones.”



TEFL.org - teaching English can take you a long way

TEFL.org

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 67.3 million | Visits: 524,700

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 13.92 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 514 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 43.67%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (37,000 followers), Twitter (7,700 followers), Youtube (6,430 followers), Instagram (20,400 followers), Linkedin (12,500 followers)

TEFL is an abbreviation for “Teaching English as a Foreign Language”, and it is one of many ways in which a nomad can earn a living and meet the locals in a foreign country. Not surprisingly, TEFL qualifications are much sought-after, so choose your courses wisely. This site is the biggest in the area, with internationalteflacademy.com (710,000 monthly page views), teflcourse.net (351,000), premiertefl.com (143,000) and teflonline.net (101,000) among the most visited.



HomeExchange.com - the world leader in home exchange vacations

HomeExchange.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 7.2 million | Visits: 1.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 6.54 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 379 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 34.70%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (1.0+ million followers), Twitter (12,400 followers), Instagram (84,800 followers), Linkedin (4,000 followers), Pinterest (1,400 followers)

HomeExchange.com is the world leader in home exchange vacations. With over 450,000 homes in 159 countries. Basically, the idea is to swap homes for a set period of time. typical variations can cover any type of residence including apartments, houses, holiday cottages, boats, or recreational vehicles, but as Wikipedia explains, the swap can include an exchange of the entire home or just a room, the length of the swap can vary from a weekend to over a year and the swap can be simultaneous or non simultaneous. Sign up for free and only pay the $175 annual membership fee when you find an exchange!



Nomadlist.com - invaluable resource, paid or not

Nomadlist.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 4.7 million | Visits: 757,600

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 5.86 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 186 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 47.42%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (17,864 followers), Twitter (40,300 followers), Instagram (15,900 followers)

One of the most innovative, useful and interesting sites on the internet for exploring the digital nomad experience. Compare those site statistics above with any other content site on this list and you’ll see the fundamental proof of the above statement: nearly a million visits on a good month, and a whopping 5.73 pages per visit with an average time on site of 184 seconds.

Now you’ll get lost in just the information available for free on Nomadlist, but if you join ($US298 but regular deals mean it can be purchased for less if you are prepared to wait), the services become much more useful and that’s a lifetime membership. On Black Friday 2022, you could join for just $100.

The cream on top of all the other well-thought-out features are the statistics. Using the information gleaned from the activities and opinions of Nomadlist’s 10,000 paid up members, you can see detailed information on every destination, the facilities, the bandwidth available, the cost of things … really a very useful site even if you never pay anything.

As an example of the usefulness of the statistics, the company recently published a report entitled The 2023 State of Digital Nomads which paints a detailed image of what the average nomad looks and thinks like, what work they do, and how they spend their nomadic life. As the company has tens of thousands of $300-a-year, committed practicing nomads, it makes for fascinating reading.



fodors.com -

fodors.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 5.1 million | Visits: 3.0 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.67 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 71 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 72.09%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (114,685 followers), Twitter (2120 followers), Youtube (1480 followers), Instagram (189,000 followers), Linkedin (8,000 followers), Pinterest (139,100 followers)

Fodors began producing travel guide books in Germany in 1936, and there are currently 150 guide books in print, with more than 700 writers producing those books and around 1,300 articles per year on the web site.



cntraveller.com - Condé Nast Traveller - luxury travel magazine with nine editions worldwide

cntraveller.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 4.9 million | Visits: 3.2 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.53 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 67 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 72.40%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (276,000 followers), Twitter (839,000 followers), Youtube (13,300 followers), Instagram (1.9 million followers), Linkedin (47,000 followers), Flipboard (10,000 followers), Pinterest (425,000 followers)

Launched 30 years ago, Condé Nast Traveller is a monthly luxury travel magazine with nine editions worldwide. Condé Nast Traveller provides inspiration and advice for discerning travelers looking for unique, unforgettable and luxurious travel experiences. It is, as it claims, the most authoritative and influential travel and lifestyle magazine in the world.



regus.com - the world's largest co-working company

regus.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 4.6 million | Visits: 1.4 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 3.31 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 172 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 52.22%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (225,000 followers), Twitter (19,000 followers), Youtube (3000 followers), Instagram (50,000 followers), Linkedin (260,000 followers), Pinterest (100 followers), TikTok (3600 followers)

See the above entry for wework.com regarding the battle for co-working supremacy.

tourscanner.com

tourscanner.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 4.3 million | Visits: 1.9 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 2.29 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 152 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 68.72%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (2200 followers), Twitter (77 followers), Youtube (7 followers), Instagram (1320 followers), Linkedin (3700 followers), Pinterest (4500 followers)

TourScanner.com is a price comparison site for tours and other travel activities. It allows users to compare tours & travel activities’ prices from more than 30 booking sites.

Globalrescue.com

globalrescue.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 3.9 million | Visits: 167,100

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 23.27 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 1286 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 40.49%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (14,000 followers), Twitter (2860 followers), Youtube (500 followers), Instagram (15,000 + followers), Linkedin (12,700 followers)

If you are in a foreign country and your safety is threatened, or if you get injured or sick, GlobalRescue will come and get you. All rescue and evacuation costs are covered by the weekly premium. It’s a product diversification for the company which already provides these services to governments and corporations, so it already has the infrastructure for rescue and evacuation. It isn’t cheap (get an estimate), but it is the ultimate travel nice-to-have if you are potentially putting yourself in harm’s way, or at risk health wise. Prompt affirmative action can save lives and limbs in an emergency, and given that such situations are GlobalRescue’s stock in trade, it knows how things work in-country and can handle both the logistics and paperwork to get you somewhere safe.



matadornetwork.com

MatadorNetwork.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 3.68 million | Visits: 2.3 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.60 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 61 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 74.98%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (2.56 million followers), Twitter (77,600 followers), Youtube (40,000 followers), Instagram (437,000 followers), Linkedin (9000 followers), Flipboard (4300 followers), Pinterest (45,000 followers), TikTok (1.7 million followers)

Begun in 2006 as an early social network for travelers, MatadorNetwork shifted its focus to digital content shortly thereafter, and produces some of the finest and most original travel content on the internet.



bikepacking.com - high impact (for you), low impact (for others) sustainable travel

What is Bikepacking?

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 3.5 million | Visits: 1.3 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 2.69 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 176 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 56.83%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (75,000 followers), Twitter (14,500 followers), Youtube (84,000 followers), Instagram (290,000 followers)

The bicycle is one of mankind’s "killer app" inventions and should always be considered as a potential way of getting about in a new city for myriad reasons - you can cover far more territory on a bicycle than on foot, you can easily stop and watch when there’s something to look at, a bike can be easily parked and locked so you can explore indoors, not to mention that a bicycle is almost certainly the most time-, cost- and energy-efficient transport you’ll find in any foreign city.

Renting a bicycle is usually cheap and easy, bike paths are proliferating in cities everywhere, and e-bike and e-scooter sharing programs are also augmenting transport infrastructure, so things will continue to get better for travelers. If you think e-bikes are already plentiful, sales are forecast to double by 2027 and quadruple by 2030, so there is likely an e-bike ahead on your nomadic wanderings.

The Fastest Bikes of the Tour Divide Ultra Race (4,400KM Non-Stop)

Bikepacking is both the generic term for this mode of transport and the name of the leading web site covering using the bike as your only transport.

A well-equipped bike is ideal for those who wish to explore new cities and the lands beyond the cities, and to do so with a very light footprint. If that sounds a little outside your wheelhouse, bike packing has much to commend it, and with an electric motor and a battery or two now available to help, it can be a leisurely and quite gentle affair.

If you’re fit and adventurous, the above video might be worth watching. It details the bikes used in the world’s toughest bicycle race - the 4,339-km (2,696-mile) Tour Divide that runs annually from Canada to Mexico.

It isn’t like a normal bicycle touring race marathon events in that it is not run in stages - it is one continuous race!

Most of the prominent bicycle races such as the Tour de France are conducted on public roads, but the Tour Divide follows the Continental Divide mountain range and is conducted almost entirely off road, with hundreds of leg-burning climbs on every type of terrain. Hundreds? Yes, the total amount of hillclimbing across the 45,618-km route adds up to 45,618-m - 45 km of elevation.

The contestants also need to be entirely self-sufficient, carrying everything they need with them including shelter and sleeping arrangements. Watch the video and you’ll be able to see what’s possible - the record for the race is less than two weeks, but given the race mainly follows the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route (GDMBR), mere mortals can do it whenever they choose, and at their own pace and the entire 45,618-km route isn’t compulsory either.

Cycling takes you closer to the environment you have chosen than any other form of transport. As with walking, you can easily strike up a conversation with the locals when you are on a bicycle, but you can also cover 10 km in half an hour which can be a wonderful way to serendipitously discover a city.

If you’re going to ride on a casual basis, remember to wear a helmet. Your head is just as precious in a third world country as it is at home. Just because the locals cannot afford protection doesn’t mean you should take risks with your one and only CPU.



Coliving.com - find your next coliving home

coliving.com



Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 3.1 million | Visits: 332,800

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 9.32 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 237 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 48.20%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (3,081 followers), Twitter (2,410 followers), Instagram (6,874 followers), Linkedin (6,385 followers)

The growth of the work-from-anywhere movement is being aided by several concurrent social phenomena unfolding across the world, and the rise of co-living/co-working communities is one of the most important and most often overlooked …. and it is still in its infancy. It’s a much more financially-efficient model than traditional family living, offers investors in purpose-built co-living facilities much better financial returns than a block of flats, and offers young co-livers the most affordable path to independent living, better location, more facilities and like-minded peers, and the flexibility to move onwards to a different co-living community anywhere in the world.

Co-living is a modern form of managed communal housing where residents pay a fixed monthly fee in return for a private room, shared living and working spaces and other amenities and facilities. Share houses aren’t new, having been facilitated by economic necessity for centuries, but this neo co-living has “intentional community” as part of its core DNA. The community of each co-living house is chosen based on interests, values, and/or intentions. One of the other must-haves for a neo co-living location is sustainability and a low carbon footprint. As the co-living industry grows and evolves, it is likely that communities for an older demographic will also evolve, but the movement is currently being fueled by twenty-somethings.

Coliving.com is the largest site on the internet in this space, The company’s key performance indicators look good: 1300+ co-living homes and 12,000+ rooms across more than 300 cities in 60+ countries. Coliving.com has more than 50,000 members and a Trustpilot rating of 4.3. There are no booking fees, and everything is done online, from the application to paying the monthly fee.



travellemming.com - innovative travel guide by a recovering attorney

travellemming.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2,920,000 | Visits: 2,000,000

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 1.46 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 87 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 73.60%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (17,686 followers), Twitter (4,330 followers), Youtube (833 followers), Instagram (45,300 followers), Pinterest (1,500 followers)

Started in 2016 by "a recovering attorney" from Denver, this blog began with tales of Nate Hake's 2016 backpacking trip which took in 43 countries in a single year and Nate scaled it upwards from there. Travel Lemming is now an online travel guide with more than 6 million annual readers. Travel Lemming publishes useful, informative articles, written from the perspective of a local or an expert traveler with deep familiarity with each destination. Travel Lemming encourages readers to think beyond tourist-rich destinations.



EFF.org - The Electronic Frontier Foundation

eff.org

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2.9 million | Visits: 1.5 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.94 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 80 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 62.04%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (190,000 + followers), Twitter (500,000 followers), Youtube (16,700 followers), Instagram (15,700 followers), Linkedin (21,000 followers)

If you are a knowledge worker, the majority of your work is done via the internet, so you have already entered a foreign land where enforceable rules are few and there are even fewer good guys. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) are “the good guys!” Founded in 1990, the EFF is the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital realm. EFF champions user privacy, free expression, and innovation through impact litigation, policy analysis, grassroots activism, and technology development. EFF's mission is to ensure that technology supports freedom, justice, and innovation for all people of the world.

There’s an email list you can join on the front page for EFF news, upcoming events, campaigns, and ways to support digital freedom - it is an easy way to remain well-informed, and beyond that, now that tribes gather on the internet, these are your people.

John Perry Barlow's "A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace", was written in response to the enactment of the Communications Decency Act in 1996. The EFF saw the law as a threat to the independence and sovereignty of cyberspace.

John Perry Barlow's "A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace" is a landmark document. Barlow was a poet, cyber libertarian, political activist and a founding member of the EFF (with fellow digital-rights activists John Gilmore and Mitch Kapor), and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, not to mention co-writing "Cassidy", "Mexicali Blues" and "Black-Throated Wind" with Bob Weir for the Grateful Dead.

Perry lived a quite extraordinary life, and though seen as naive by many, he stood by his vision of “a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth… a world where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity.”



Field & Stream - hunting, fishing and outdoor since 1895

Field & Stream site

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2.9million | Visits: 2.0 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.45 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 765 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 77.53%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (275,000 followers), Twitter (838,000 followers), Youtube (13,300 followers), Instagram (1.9 million followers), Linkedin (47,000 followers), Flipboard (9500 followers), Pinterest (425,000 followers)

Field & Stream (F&S) is an American institution, having been a best-selling print magazine focusing on hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities from 1895 and 2015 and an online-only publication from 2020. In addition to the stellar readership figures and social media following, there’s also the Field & Stream Shop site that clocks up another million pages a month.



selina.com - beautiful places to work abroad

Selina.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 2.8 million | Visits: 754,400

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 3.74 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 180 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 40.22%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (189,396 followers), Youtube (5,600 followers), Instagram (793,000 followers), Linkedin (125,282 followers), TikTok (57,800 followers)

Selina provides beautiful places to work abroad. It also uses its in-depth local knowledge to create thousands of authentic activities and experiences in over 163 destinations worldwide. From the heart of urban cities to the depth of the Amazon Jungle, Selina prides itself on providing forever-travelers, break-takers, and staycaters with a new and exciting way to explore the world. Selina is also very active on social media, having 754,000 Instagram followers, 190,000 Facebook followers, 57,000 TikTok followers, and 6,000 Youtube followers.



frommers.com - in continuous publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's book "Europe on $5 a Day"

frommers.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2.7 million | Visits: 1.7 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.58 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 52 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 74.96%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (39,000 followers), Twitter (177,000 followers), Youtube (90 followers), Instagram (33,400 followers), Flipboard (11,845 followers), Pinterest (1600 followers)

Frommer's has been in continuous annual publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's revolutionary Europe on $5 a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. The Frommer's collection of travel products has expanded to include nearly 100 guidebooks.



Nomadicmatt.com - author of best-selling book “How to Travel the World on $50 a Day”

Nomadicmatt.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2,685,000 | Visits: 1,500,000

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 1.79 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 106 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 69.55%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (71,332 followers), Twitter (5,821 followers), Youtube (34 followers), Instagram (970 followers), Linkedin (20,828 followers), Pinterest (1700+ followers)

Nomadic Matt is the web site of Matt Kepnes, who lived the metamorphic experience of stumbling across a life of adventure while on holiday, turning from a cubicle worker to a best-selling travel writer in short order. His books “How to Travel the World on $50 a Day” and “Ten Years a Nomad” have been read by millions and have helped ignite the neo nomadic movement. This blog has been going since 2008 during which time Matt has helped tens of millions of people travel more for less.



worldnomads.com - insurance specifically tailored to nomads

Worldnomads.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 2,618,000 | Visits: 962,500

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 2.72 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 108 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 61.91%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (490,000+ followers), Twitter (46,300 followers), Youtube (34,600 followers), Instagram (227,000 followers), Linkedin (4,795 followers), Pinterest (4,100 followers), TikTok (2,032 followers)

Working from anywhere brings with it some complications, not the least being travel and health insurance which is different to normal short term travel insurance in myriad ways. In short, the insurance industry was slow to react to a new and growing need, a new industry catering specifically for digital nomads took root.

WorldNomads.com is not just an insurance company, having begun 20 years ago by a team of global citizens, customer advocates and creative storytellers seeking to protect, connect and inspire independent travelers.

Along the way, the need for a nomad insurance was recognized, and World Nomads travel insurance was hence designed by travelers for travelers, specifically to cover nomadic trip essentials - albeit under the cover of a larger insurance company. Even if you run out of travel insurance or leave without it, World Nomads can offer you cover. Finally, the travel insurance cover can be extended to include more than 200 "Adventure Activities" for those intent on exploring boundaries.

Worldnomads and Safetywing are the primary competitors in the digital nomad insurance space and there are lots of reviews in the digital nomad content blogs that eulogise what the companies web pages claim (many of these same blogs are affiliates into the bargain).

Unfortunately, the reality of these insurance companies in practice has created considerable discontent. At Trustpilot, 52% of 2,150+ users give worldnomads a 5-star rating, while a whopping 30% give it the lowest score possible. Safetywing performs much better than that on Trustpilot, but with 77% of over 650+ users giving 5-stars and 14% offering 1-star, there are still signs that there are major problems with insurance for digital nomads.

Travel insurance is your parachute, and if 14% of safetywing users consider their parachute didn’t open, that’s much better than the 30% of world nomad, but still not what you want when buying a parachute.

To be fair, industry-wide, 89% of travel insurance claims are paid out, and the 11% denial rate for travel insurance is higher than almost every other category of insurance. This article discusses the reasons and offers some credible reasons why so many people are unhappy. For starters, 36% of 18-29 year olds with travel insurance (the predominant age group of the current digital nomad wave) do not read their policy documents at all, with "over 30s" faring little better at just 21%.

Failing to read a document you have signed is almost as stupid as relying on it as an all-purpose “parachute”, so some of the angst is self-inflicted. Insurance companies take your word for what you claim on your application documents until after you have made a claim, and that’s when the veracity of your application is checked - so most of Safetywing’s dissatisfied customers could probably be explained but not so with worldnomads. Have a good read of the r/digitalnomad sub-Reddit and you’ll see that there are a lot of people very unhappy people.



handluggageonly.co.uk

handluggageonly.co.uk

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) ) | Page Views: 2.47 million | Visits: 1.5 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) ) | 1.65 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) ) : 69 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) ) : 72.99%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (389,000 followers), Twitter (14,300 followers), Youtube (14,300 followers), Instagram (178,000 followers), Flipboard (5,000 followers), Pinterest (482,000 followers), TikTok (1,100,000 followers)

This travel blog was started in 2014 by Yaya and Lloyd, two Cambridge University students, just short of a decade later, the site is a genuine multi-dimensional success, with 1.1 million TikTok followers, 500,000 Pinterest followers, 400,000 Facebook followers and 180,000 Instagram followers.



SafetyWing.com

Safetywing.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2,137,160 | Visits: 579,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 4.04 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 296 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 31.90%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (4000 followers), Twitter (3500 followers), Youtube (1000 followers), Instagram (1900 followers), Linkedin (7600 followers)

SafetyWing is vying for leadership in the digital nomad travel insurance industry with worldnomads.com (see two spots above) though there's considerable customer discontent (see the write up above for details) in this area of travel insurance.

In Safetywing's favour is that it is reportedly a great place to work, and the work it is doing in increasing the global mobility rights of people everywhere is worth supporting. In particular, the financing of Plumia.org indicates the company has the interests of its customers at heart.

Plumia is an initiative helping Governments design better digital nomad policies and aimed at eventually building an internet country for digital nomads.

Plumia is headed by Lauren Razavi, futurist, evangelist, and BIG thinker in the areas of knowledge work, talent mobility, the future of innovation, globalization, remote work and borderless living.

Lauren has been interviewed on Mitko Sharkovski’s That Remote Life Podcast and Paul Millerd’s Boundless podcast, and has recently been featured in articles in Time Magazine (“The Dream of an ‘Internet Country’ That Would Let You Work From Anywhere”), TheNextWeb and Information Age. Many of Lauren Razavi’s interviews and talks can be found here.

One final note in this regard is that the baby boomer generation is now largely retired, yet still accounts for the majority of the world’s wealth, so insurance companies that cut off access to travel insurance at 70-years-of-age are missing out on a potentially huge marketplace as global mobility increases and luxury short-term rentals become increasingly available.



afar.com

afar.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2.1 million | Visits: 1.5 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.39 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 49 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 75.87%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (177,000 followers), Twitter (50,000 followers), Youtube (1370 followers), Instagram (268,000 followers), Linkedin (12,000 followers), Flipboard (44,500 followers), Pinterest (235,000 followers), TikTok (1530 followers)

Another travel media brand that still publishes on paper as well as all the logical complementary platforms. AFAR was begun in 2009 and seeks to make a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, empowers, and enriches travelers who care.



Atlys.com

Atlys.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 2.07 million | Visits: 1,000,000

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 2.07 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 134 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 58.06%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (359 followers), Twitter (629 followers), Instagram (32,300 followers), Linkedin (4,570 followers), Pinterest (457 followers), TikTok (800 followers)

Applying for a visa to visit most countries ranks alongside root canal surgery as an enjoyable pastime. Indeed, we'll go further than that and say that the web sites of most countries immigration departments are an aggravation to the spirit and proof that humankind has progressed little since it crawled out of the swamp. How countries can have such dysfunctional immigration sites when tourism is (or worse, was) a significant percentage of their GDP ... is ridiculous. Dozens of countries have enacted legislation to create digital nomad visas yet the greatest barrier to anyone visiting their country is their endless bureaucracy and dysfunctional immigration sites.

To its credit, instead of running a warm bath and breaking out the razor blades, Atlys.com saw the collective incompetence of the world's governments as a business opportunity and set out to make visa applications faster and easier.

In late 2021, the company raised a $4.25 million seed funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and the aptly-named Long Journey Ventures, and there's now an iPhone App that claims to be "the world's most delightful experience to get your travel documents." That may well be true, but only because the bar has been set so low by the immigration departments of the world. Proof that it has failed miserably compared to the expectations it has set for itself, check out the reviews on any ratings or review website and you'll see that more than 10% of users of Atlys' iPhone App are FURIOUS at the company!

Atlys.com claims that it can take travelers up to 13 hours to work through the visa process for some countries and promises to reduce the process down to five minutes. Proof it is on the right track can be seen at the same web review sites where more than 80% of users actually are delighted. Given there have been more than 10,000 downloads of the app, that leaves more than 8,000 people delighted and more than 1,000 people dismayed.



helpx.net

helpx.net

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 2.01 million | Visits: 381,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 5.3 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 292 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 38.09%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (23,000 followers), Instagram (664 followers), Linkedin (781 followers)

HelpX is an online listing of host organic farms, farmstays, hobby farms, lifestyle blocks, homestays, ranches, lodges, backpackers hostels and even sailing boats who invite volunteer helpers to stay with them short-term in exchange for food and accommodation. HelpX is provided primarily as a cultural exchange for working holiday makers, who would like the opportunity during their travels abroad, to stay with local people and gain practical experience. In the typical arrangement, the helper works an average of 4 hours per day and receives free accommodation and meals for their efforts.



roughguides.com

roughguides.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 1,892,000 | Visits: 1,100,000

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.72 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 68 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 70.85%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (243,500 followers), Twitter (210,000 followers), Youtube (12,700 followers), Instagram (64,800 followers), Linkedin (3,500 followers), Flipboard (100 followers), Pinterest (11,600 followers)

You may know roughguides.com from several different angles. Probably best known as the publisher of in-depth travel guidebooks for the last 35 years, the site also offers bespoke adventures around the globe using local travel agents, and with 1.5 million page views a month, the company web site is one of the most trafficked in the travel industry.



Restless.co.uk

Restless.co.uk

Monthly Traffic (February 2023) | Page Views: 1.88 million | Visits: 568,000

Site Engagement (February 2023) | 3.32 pages per visit

Average time on site (February 2023) : 185 seconds

Bounce Rate (February 2023) : 52.70%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (85,000 followers), Twitter (1400+ followers), Youtube (120+ followers), Linkedin (5000+ followers)

Technological development is now coming into a sweet spot, as the first digital natives begin to move into middle age, revolutionising companies from the inside. Those over the age of 50 are at a disadvantage in the cyclonic new digital world because they weren’t born into a ubiquitous digital media environment. There is hence a need for educating and informing over 50s who grew up with analog technologies for which there are no digital equivalents. Restless.co.uk appears to be the best of the sites in this genre in explaining that over 50s can also be digital nomads, and work-from-anywhere is possible for any well-educated person and that fractional digital work may well be the new retirement plan.



Overemployed.com

Overemployed.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 1,720,974 | Visits: 295,700

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 5.82 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 424 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 50.99%

Main Social Media Platforms: Reddit (140,000 followers), Facebook (840 followers), Twitter (2200 followers), Youtube (1750 followers), Linkedin (729 followers), TikTok (977 followers)

Overemployed is a site that encourages you to work more than one full-time remote job and teaches you how to do it, claiming its the easiest way into entrepreneurship.

The proprietor of Overemployed (“Isaac”, via computer-altered voice) was recently interviewed on Mitko Karshovski’s That Remote Life Podcast, claiming he was holding down three full-time positions and drawing three salaries that totaled more than $1 million per annum, plus his own side-gig running overemployed.com.

He even claims to have been in three on-line meetings simultaneously with his three different employers at one stage, and to have mastered the process of deception in these circumstances.

“Isaac” also started the over-employed subreddit and in the week following the Remote Life Podcast, the subreddit grew 1,000 members a day - that's 1,000 people that were interested in exploring having more than one full-time job without their employers knowing.

It’s an intriguing podcast episode as “Isaac” claims to know of one person holding 15 concurrent full-time jobs and a lot of others holding down more than 10 concurrent jobs.

There’s some fascinating discussion in the podcast and although we’d ideally all like to get paid based on the value we bring to an organization, working more than one full-time job without your employer knowing is fraud (and hence illegal) and might have dramatic consequence on your career a few years down the track. That said, perhaps it is time to find a better remuneration model if someone can hold down 15 concurrent jobs.

If one of Isaac’s bosses “finds out” for example, that he has been working elsewhere simultaneously, he already knows two of the three companies paying Isaac, and there’s enough evidence to have him charged and … it unravels from there. At $1 million year, if he’s been doing it for a while, he may end up having to pay it all back, including the tax already paid. If he’s declaring the three jobs to the tax man …



executivetraveller.com

executivetraveller.com



Monthly Traffic (January 2023) | Page Views: 1.66 million | Visits: 1.1 million

Site Engagement (January 2023) | 1.51 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023) : 655 seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023) : 71.64%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (53,650 followers), Twitter (15,900 followers), Youtube (50 followers), Instagram (10,000 followers), Linkedin (2,600 followers), Flipboard (2,700 followers)

executivetraveller.com is a South East Asian business traveler magazine, which was formed from the very successful Australian print magazine, Australian Business Traveller. Access to privileges such as priority check-in, priority boarding, fast internet at airport lounges and relaxation facilities has long played a critical role in offering seamless productivity for business travelers in converting the enforced downtime of an international flight. Viewed from a different angle, magazines such as this are essentially reporting on elite co-working spaces (for the period from car to flight to car at your destination).



nomadhealth.com

nomadhealth.com

Monthly Traffic (January 2023)| Page Views: 1.66 million | Visits: 264,300

Site Engagement (January 2023)| 6.28 pages per visit

Average time on site (January 2023): 377seconds

Bounce Rate (January 2023): 40.68%

Main Social Media Platforms: Facebook (25,000 followers), Twitter (836 followers), Youtube (109 followers), Instagram (10,000 followers), Linkedin (10,021 followers)

nomadhealth.com provides all the tools, information, and support to land travel nurse and allied health assignments, perfectly demonstrating the diversity of web resources available to sustain perpetual travel even if you are not a digital nomad. It also serves to caution against thinking that working in a different country is only for people who can conduct business on the internet.



About this list

This is a hand-picked list of the best resources and idea-starters we have seen in the work-from-anywhere (WFA) space. The ranking of traffic is indicative only, but it can be regarded as a living article and it will be updated and more resources will be added regularly. The reason we introduced the rankings is that like all new frontiers, there are plenty of cowboys and we came across a lot of sites promising to teach you how to make a living by travel blogging, many off which simply don’t get on Similarweb’s radar because they get less than 5000 visits a month.

There are many great travel writers from the past (Hemingway, Stark, Steinbeck, etc), present (Theroux, Bryson, Miller etc) and the internet age (Matt Kepnes, Tom Grond, Annette White, Greta Omoboni and many more) that have already built an enormous following and that’s before you begin trying to compete with travel guides that have evolved over the last 100 years such as LonelyPlanet. Fodors, Frommers, Conde Naste Traveller, Matador Network, Planetware, Atlas Obscura, TravelLemming, Executive Traveller, Wanderlust and DK Eyewitness Travel Guidebooks. We think that ship has sailed, and although there will be exceptions who make good, don’t bet the house on you being one of them.

If they’re on this evolving list a few weeks from now, they are worth a look. Internet traffic is an excellent guide to quality, and if a site doesn’t have measurable traffic, it probably isn’t worth your time.

While conducting our research and classifying all the sites in the work-from-anywhere space, it soon became obvious that there are a lot of sites that talk the talk but don’t get ANY traffic - they simply don’t reach Similarweb’s traffic threshold for measurement. Hence we have ordered them by the amount of traffic they get on the internet and an indication of their success across the main platforms the sites publish on - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Youtube, Linkedin, Pinterest and it seems that Slack is rapidly becoming a publishing medium too - though we can’t find an easy way to quantify the number of followers. Similarly, podcasting is another one of those mediums which is hard to put a meaningful number on … so the order is indicative rather than absolute.

Over the coming months, we’ll be adding a directory of job sites that offer remote work, a directory of connectivity service sites that offer portable Wi-Fi, global SIM cards ad infinitum to service the growing tribe of digital nomads and itinerant knowledge workers, and another directory of sites that offer travel/medical insurance for nomads … plus this original list with those sections removed, which offers the most prominent and influential sites in each category, plus some astonishingly good ideas.

While web site traffic is a strong predictor of usefulness, lack of traffic doesn’t necessarily mean the opposite, so this list will grow to more than 200 sites over the next week.

Publishers: if you think your site is worthy of a spot on this list, prosecute your case here, and if you are already on the list and would like your entry revisited, go here.