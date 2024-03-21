Flite rides the wave with "world's lightest production performance eFoil"

Australia's Flite has announced its full 2024 range of eFoil boards, which includes a slender lightweight member of the pro-focused Ultra family. The Ultra L2 sports carbon components designed by Marc Newson, and a folding prop from Mercury Marine.

The original Ultra was billed as the most extreme eFoil in the world when it was unveiled in 2021 – though the competition in this niche space is kinda limited. The company managed to shave some pounds off for last year's L model, but that's a chunky monkey compared to the new L2.

The new board comes in at almost half the weight of Flite's first eFoil from 2018, at 18.3 kg (just over 40 lb), including the company's 806-Wh Nano battery housed within a reduced-size box for up to 45 minutes of eFoiling per charge.

The Ultra L2 is controlled by an all-new wireless handheld shaped by acclaimed industrial Marc Newson Flite

Flite says that the combination of installing the battery over the mast and the board's narrower shape – the L2 measures 53 x 11 cm (21 x 4.4 in) – "provides ultimate maneuverability and a responsive feel." An all-new carbon fiber mast designed by Marc Newson is also included, together with carbon eFoil wings "inspired by motorsport aerodynamics."

Fellow Brunswick family member Mercury Marine has designed a folding prop that "automatically streamlines to surf waves unpowered." And Newson is also responsible for the look of the swish new wireless hand controller rocking a large color display, which includes a new wave tracking feature. A companion app can be used to dive into ride histories.

The Ultra L2 Wave comes with everything needed to get out on the water, and is listed as "coming soon" starting at US$13,995. If that's too rich for your blood, the company recently unveiled the Flite Air for significantly less. The video below features the full 2024 Flite range.

