Mercury introduces its most powerful electric outboard motors yet

A year ago at CES 2023, Mercury Marine presented its first electric outboard ever, the Avator 7.5e. For this year's show, it cranked up the power to present the highest output models of the all-electric Avator lineup. Both new outboards more than double the power of any previous Avator product, adding new on-water performance capabilities to the Avator family. The new motors include the same targeted runtime and modular battery system of previous Avators, allowing end users to tailor range and time on the water to their own specific needs.

While the new 75e and 110e don't come anywhere near the power of something like a diesel V12 outboard, they more than double the 35e, the previous Avator range-topper, in available output. The 75e puts out up to 7.5 kW (10 hp) at the prop shaft, while the 110e ups it to 11 kW (14.8 hp). The new units integrate directly with the greater Avator ecosystem, sharing the custom propellers, tiller, color display, remote controls and Mercury Marine app functionality with previously launched Avator outboards.

The new Mercury Avator 75e and 110e debuted at CES and will also appear at upcoming boat shows in Düsseldorf and Miami Mercury Marine

"We told the world we’d be creating five innovative electric outboards. This week at CES, we fulfilled that commitment with our 75e and 110e models," Patrick Reinke, category manager for electrification on the Mercury eSolutions team, said during last week's announcement. "We’ll soon be able to offer boaters a complete family of low-voltage, all-electric propulsion systems capable of powering boats ranging from small inflatables and aluminum fishing boats all the way up to pontoons and small fiberglass runabouts."

The new 75e and 110e complete the five-model lineup in conjunction with the 7.5e and the 20e and 35e outboards Mercury launched in August. The two newest Avator outboards are designed for use on a variety of vessels, including aluminum and composite pontoons, aluminum fishing boats, skiffs, inflatables and small fiberglass runabouts. They will also be sold for commercial fleet use and use on waterways that restrict ICE propulsion.

The small, quiet Avator outboards are perfect for quiet, pristine water bodies, particularly those that restrict ICE vessels Mercury Marine

As with previous Avator outboards, Mercury has engineered the 75e and 110e battery packs around a one-hour runtime when operated at full throttle, increasing to two to three hours when dialed back to 75% throttle. Those looking to increase range/runtime can also take advantage of the Avator lineup's modular li-ion battery system, carrying and swapping extra batteries to increase time on the water.

Mercury plans to continue to develop and offer internal combustion outboards alongside its newer electric models, working to become a leader in both areas.

"We see the future of marine propulsion as one where people can choose the best system to power whatever adventures they want to experience on the water, whether that’s venturing far offshore with our high-horsepower outboards to enjoying a smooth, quiet experience with an electric outboard," explained Reinke, while adding that the Avator outboards are particularly beginner-friendly thanks to their simplicity and low maintenance requirements.

The 75e and 110e round out the five-model Avator series of electric outboards Mercury Marine

Mercury will be following up the CES debut with showings at the upcoming Boat Düsseldorf show this month and Miami International Boat Show next month. It will release additional performance data and pricing information closer to a planned mid-2024 launch. For reference, the closest existing Avator to the new models, the 35e, launched at an MSRP of US$4,930 last August.

Source: Mercury Marine

