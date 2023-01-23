Fliteboard rides high with world's lightest performance eFoil

Australia's Fliteboard has announced the launch of its Series 3 electric hydrofoil boards, including a brand new prothusiast model called the Ultra L that's billed as the world's lightest performance eFoil.

"Furthering the pursuit of the ultimate ride, Series 3 offers record-breaking developments with the world’s lightest performance eFoil, lightest ever lithium-ion eFoil battery and the world’s first interchangeable propulsion system," said the company's founder and CEO, David Trewern. "These advances will truly change the way we experience the water."

New to the range is the Ultra L, which tips the scales at 22.5 kg (49.6 lb) – including its Nano Li-ion battery pack – thanks to carbon construction and a lack of footstraps and handles. The eFoil is aimed at experienced enthusiasts, and is designed to deliver the "most agile and responsive ride."

That 6.2-kg (14-lb) Flitecell Nano battery should be good for around 45 minutes of boarding above the surface of the water (with a full top-up taking under an hour). The battery enclosure has also been positioned closer to the new 80-cm (31.5-in) mast for the promise of improved maneuverability, greater lean angles and minimal swing weight.

The Ultra L comes pre-configured with a Flow wing and a True Glide prop, and starts at US$13,195.

The Flitecell Nano battery pack weighs 6.2 kg and is reckoned good for up to 45 minutes of per charge eFoiling Fliteboard

The company has also introduced a new Dual Drive interchangeable propulsion system for the Series 3 Fliteboard, Pro, Air, Ultra and Ultra L models, which allows riders to swap the prop for a new Flite Jet system – reported to be the world's smallest and lowest drag eFoil yet – without needing to break out any tools.

Rounding out the new developments are a couple of Cruiser additions to the wing options that are designed for easier takeoff, improved stability and the ability to ride swells without needing to engage the motor. And there are now more affordable Fliteboard and Pro fiberglass options starting at $9,995, including prop and guard, Flyer or Cruiser wings and Sport battery.

You can watch the Series 3 launch event in the video below.

Series 3 Launch Event

Source: Fliteboard