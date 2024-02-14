Fliteboard takes an inflatable route to more affordable eFoiling

To hop on an eFoil from Australia's Fliteboard – which was acquired by the Brunswick Corporation last year – you have to part with some serious coin. But the company is now offering a cheaper way to fly above the waves with the launch of the Flite Air electric foiling board.

Riding a motorized board means that you don't have to waste time waiting for a decent wave. It gives you the freedom to head out on calm lakes too, as well as hitting the beach. Electric foiling boards also help smooth out the chops by lifting you above the water, but the cost of admission to this flying party can be very high.

Fliteboard has been working on the Flite Air since 2018, which is designed to offer a similar experience to the company's premium eFoil boards, but at a significantly lower price point.

Instead of the carbon fiber that's used to fashion its other boards, the Flite Air pairs a solid foam-core riding platform with an inflatable outer bladder. Below the board is the eFoil, an aluminum mast and 4-kW motor combo, which can be had with a propeller and guard or the new Flite Jet propulsion option, and the configuration page lists four different wing sets.

The Flite Air is beginner-friendly, while the Pro variant is aimed at more experienced eFoilers Fliteboard

It ships with a 13.7-lb (6-kg) Flitecell Nano Li-ion battery for up to 45 minutes of foiling on the water per charge, or there's the option of buying in the larger Flitecell Sport pack for double the fun between top-ups.

The new board measures 5.65 ft (1.72 m) in length, is 27.5 inches (69.85 cm) at its widest, and tips the scales at 59.3 lb (26.9 kg) – including the eFoil, wings and battery. It's designed to be beginner-friendly yet "responsive and agile for more confident riders," and like its more expensive family members, puts power and control in the hands of the rider via a wireless Flite Controller.

For more experienced flyers there's also a Pro version available, which comes in a little shorter at 5.16 ft (1.57 m) and thinner at 25.5 in (64.7 cm), while also shaving a couple of pounds off the weight.

"Flite Air is great for using on and off boats, docks, rocky beaches, or for school and rental applications," said company founder and CEO, David Trewern. "Compatible with most Flite products, the boards can even be used by pros as a durable and lightweight alternative to our carbon fiber boards. These new boards bring to life the fun personality of the product to appeal to a wider audience while staying true to the Flite brand and our pillars–innovation, design, performance, and community."

The Flite Air and Air Pro launched today at the Miami International Boat Show, and are on sale now, with prices starting at US$6,995. That's still quite a wad of cash to part with, but Fliteboard's premium range starts at $9,695. Shipping is expected to start from May. The video below has more.

Announcing Flite AIR

