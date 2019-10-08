Atlantic sport tender is like an aquatic Bugatti

Owning a superyacht may be a good way of showing off your wealth when you're out at sea, but what happens when you want to go from said yacht to the shore? Well, that's where a smaller boat known as a tender comes in – and Salomé Yachts' new Atlantic is a doozy.

The Atlantic is the brainchild of French designer Etienne Salomé, who previously created cars for Renault, Mazda, Kia, and – most notably – Bugatti. In fact, the watercraft takes its name from what Salomé describes as "the most beautiful classic sports car of all time," the Bugatti T57SC. Etienne was also the designer of the Bugatti Niniette 66 yacht, which is currently in the building process.

Plans call for the 9-passenger, 12-meter (36-ft) Atlantic to incorporate a Formula 1-inspired flow-through hull, which is intended to both optimize stability at high speeds while also minimizing drag. A maximum of 880 horsepower will be provided by twin Volvo Penta engines coupled with stern-drive Volvo Duoprop propellers, delivering an estimated top speed of 55 to 60 knots (111 km/h, 69 mph).

The Atlantic sport tender, seen from above Salomé Yachts



Other features include a complete Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System, a full onboard diagnostic system, a 14-speaker sound system, and two customized SeaBob personal watercraft. Buyers looking to spend a bit more can also opt for a self-docking system.

If you're wanting an Atlantic sport tender for yourself, though, you'd better act fast – and start saving your spare change. The initial launch edition will be limited to 12 units, at a base price of €1,600,000 a pop (about US$1,752,900). Client deliveries are expected to begin next year.

Source: Salomé Yachts