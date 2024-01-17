© 2024 New Atlas
DJI's wireless mic gets audio quality bump and smart noise cancellation

By Paul Ridden
January 17, 2024
DJI's wireless mic gets audio quality bump and smart noise cancellation
DJI has brought notable improvements to its clip-on wireless microphone system designed for content creators
Transmission range between microphone and receiver of up to 250 meters
The Mic 2 system includes two transmitter microphones, one receiver module and a metal charging case
The microphone unit and receiver module each weigh just 28 g
Users can plug a receiver module into a smartphone's USB port, or pair directly over Bluetooth
Per-charge battery life for transmitter and receiver is 6 hours, with the charging case offering two full top-ups
DJI has announced an update to its clip-on wireless microphone system launched in April 2022. The Mic 2 now comes with internal 32-bit float recording, noise cancellation and a longer battery life.

"DJI Mic 2 represents a leap forward in audio recording technology," said the company's Paul Pan. "We've combined high-quality recording functions, user-friendly designs, and noteworthy stability to empower content creators with the tools they need to capture extraordinary audio, no matter where their creativity takes them."

The 28-g (0.9-oz) omnidirectional transmitter microphone module is now available in black or white, and benefits from cooked-in noise canceling technology and vocal clarity optimization, plus there's a windshield for recording in the breezy outdoors.

As before, the system comes with two transmitters that clip on clothing or magnetically mount to gear, each with a 6-hour battery life and capable of capturing audio at 32-bit float quality – for much improved dynamic range. And there's a feature available for recording a second track at lower gain, in case the primary track suffers from audio spikes.

The Mic 2 system includes two transmitter microphones, one receiver module and a metal charging case
Though transmitters can now pair directly with a smartphone over Bluetooth (at the expense of noise cancellation), the setup includes a receiver module too, featuring a 1.1-inch OLED touchscreen, camera-specific gain presets for convenience, and its own 6-hour battery.

The reported unobstructed transmission range is 250 m (820 ft) using the transmitter/receiver combination, and there's support for dual-channel recording for simultaneous capture from two microphones.

The mic and receiver units can be topped up while on location using the supplied charging case, with enough juice for around two full charging cycles. The charging case also gains a latch to keep the lid locked in the event of a tumble.

The DJI Mic 2 package is available now for US$349, and that includes two transmitters plus windshields, a receiver, charging case and cables. There's also a single-mic option available for $219.

Product page: DJI Mic 2

While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

moreover
Truly a breakthrough because so far an unavailable patent has prevented wireless mics from recording on the sending unit. Now you can use the wireless audio if all went well (no interference or drop out) or fall back to the recording if there were issues. Equally important 32bit float handles sudden bursts. I once recorded an orator who went from whispers to shouts, impossible to control manually.