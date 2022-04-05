© 2022 New Atlas
DJI flies into vlog territory with clip-on microphone system

By Paul Ridden
April 05, 2022
DJI flies into vlog territory ...
Weighing just 30 g, the clip-on DJI Mic has a wireless range of up to 250 m and can capture audio at 24-bit/48-kHz resolution
The DJI Mic system is made up of two transmitter microphones, a wireless receiver and a charging case
The DJI Mic system can record 24-bit/48-kHz audio in WAV format, and supports variable gain control and input/output sensitivity adjustment from -12 dB to +12 dB
The battery in each transmitter microphone should be good for up to 5.5 hours per charge, while the receiver has a per-charge operation time of 5 hours
Drone maker DJI has announced its first dedicated audio recording system, the DJI Mic. The portable package comes with two microphone transmitters, a wireless receiver and a charging case and is reckoned ideal for "shooting a vlog, interviews or any kind of content creation that requires high-quality audio."

The DJI Mic system comprises a compact charging case, two wireless transmitters with built-in microphones and a receiver that features a touchscreen interface for easy channel selection and input/output settings adjustment, among other things.

Each clip-on or magnetic-mount transmitter mic weighs in at just 30 g (1 oz), captures audio in WAV format at 24-bit/48-kHz resolution and comes with 8 GB of internal storage. The system caters for simultaneous dual-channel recording so one mic can be attached to the user and the other to the person being interviewed, for example, and there's support for variable gain control and input/output sensitivity adjustment.

Meanwhile, the receiver is plugged into a vlogging smartphone, webcam-packing laptop or action-capturing camera via the included USB-C or Lightning adapters or 3.5-mm audio cable, and the setup is also compatible with DJI's OM 5 and Action 2 hardware.

The transmitter mics and receiver are auto paired by default, but will reconnect when placed in the charging case. Mic-wearing users can wander up to 250 m (820 ft) away from the receiver before risking the loss of the encrypted wireless signal, the system comes with two furry attachments to help cut down wind noise, and there's a separate backup audio track recorded at a lower volume as a safety precaution.

Each of the microphone transmitters offers 5.5 hours of per-charge battery life and the receiver offers 5 hours before they need to be returned to the charging case for a top up, with a total of 15 hours of cable-free use possible before the charging case itself needs connecting to a wall outlet.

The DJI Mic system is on sale now for US$329. The system is introduced by a very excited company rep is the video below.

DJI - This is DJI Mic

Product page: DJI Mic

