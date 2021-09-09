DJI gives latest smartphone gimbal a built-in selfie stick

Back in 2016, drone maker DJI adapted its Osmo stabilized actioncam for the smartphone generation. Now the Osmo Mobile motorized gimbal has entered its fifth generation with the launch of the OM 5, which boasts its own selfie stick.

"With the iterations of the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers over the years, we have been aiming to lower the threshold of professional and high-quality shooting by offering users more accessible and helpful tools for their everyday activities," said DJI's Paul Pan. "For those who rely on their smartphones, the DJI OM 5 is your ultimate compact, technologically advanced gimbal – any time you want to create footage of your most memorable moments."

A magnetic phone clamp with built-in lighting is available as an optional extra DJI

The OM 5 has been treated to enhanced 3-axis stabilization to help smooth out the footage during run-and-gun operation, and is now able to support heavier smartphones, while ActiveTrack 4.0 keeps the subject in the frame thanks to an improved algorithm and supports tracking at up to 3x zoom at 5 m/s (11.18 mph).

The handheld gimbal is smaller and lighter than previous models – at 264.5 x 111.1 x 92.3 mm (10.4 x 4.3 x 3.6 in) unfolded, and 290 g (10 oz) – and comes with a new magnetic phone clamp that's reported compatible with more smartphones than before. And usefully, DJI has included a built-in 215-mm (8.5 in) extension rod for moving the smartphone farther away in selfie mode to get more background in the frame, or to create more interesting angles.

The motorized gimbal supports tracking of subjects moving at speeds of up to 5 meters per second DJI

Other features of note include a new ShotGuides feature that offers 30 sets of shooting tutorials for newbies (which automatically register scenes and recommend creative presets), a movie-like DynamicZoom feature that can "create the dramatic background shift made popular by Alfred Hitchcock," and a few different timelapse modes, as well as panorama options, spin effects, auto retouching and story presets. Creators can even start and pause recording using hand gestures. And there's a new magnetic Fill Light Phone Clamp too, which adds illumination to selfie photos and videos.

The OM 5 is on sale now in two color options, and is priced at US$159. It ships with a magnetic smartphone clamp, tripod, wrist strap, travel pouch, and power cable, but the Fill Light Phone Clamp is an optional extra, and will be available at a later date for $59.

