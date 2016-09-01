© 2020 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

DJI unveils a new Osmo – for your phone

By Ben Coxworth
September 01, 2016
DJI unveils a new Osmo – for y...
DJI's Osmo Mobile helps users smooth out their smartphone videos
DJI's Osmo Mobile helps users smooth out their smartphone videos
View 5 Images
DJI's Osmo Mobile is unveiled at IFA 2016
1/5
DJI's Osmo Mobile is unveiled at IFA 2016
DJI's Osmo Mobile helps users smooth out their smartphone videos
2/5
DJI's Osmo Mobile helps users smooth out their smartphone videos
The Osmo Mobile works much like its predecessor, with the exception that it utilizes the user's own Bluetooth-connected Apple or Android smartphone instead of a DJI-supplied drone camera
3/5
The Osmo Mobile works much like its predecessor, with the exception that it utilizes the user's own Bluetooth-connected Apple or Android smartphone instead of a DJI-supplied drone camera
A variety of functions – such as record start/stop, motorized pan/tilt, or manual white balance, ISO and shutter – can be controlled using physical buttons on the Osmo Mobile's joystick
4/5
A variety of functions – such as record start/stop, motorized pan/tilt, or manual white balance, ISO and shutter – can be controlled using physical buttons on the Osmo Mobile's joystick
The Osmo Mobile is available as of Sept. 1st, priced at US$299
5/5
The Osmo Mobile is available as of Sept. 1st, priced at US$299
View gallery - 5 images

Last year, DJI introduced the Osmo – a motor-stabilized rig that smooths out the shakes in handheld video footage. However, while the device incorporates a 4K camera adapted from the company's line of drones, the fact is that most people use smartphones to shoot their videos. It was with this in mind that DJI just unveiled the phone-friendly Osmo Mobile.

Announced this week at the IFA electronics show in Berlin, the Mobile works much like its predecessor, with the exception that it utilizes the user's own Bluetooth-connected Apple or Android smartphone instead of a DJI-supplied drone camera.

First and foremost, it still uses a 3-axis gimbal to compensate for jitters when shooting handheld video. This also allows for non-blurry long-exposure still images, without the use of a tripod. The Mobile can additionally capture motion time lapse footage (where the camera pans or tilts as it's shooting time lapse), along with panoramic stills.

The Osmo Mobile works much like its predecessor, with the exception that it utilizes the user's own Bluetooth-connected Apple or Android smartphone instead of a DJI-supplied drone camera
The Osmo Mobile works much like its predecessor, with the exception that it utilizes the user's own Bluetooth-connected Apple or Android smartphone instead of a DJI-supplied drone camera

A variety of functions – such as record start/stop, motorized pan/tilt, or manual white balance, ISO and shutter – can be controlled using physical buttons on the joystick. Additional functionality, however, is possible via the DJI Go app. Utilizing the app's ActiveTrack mode, for instance, users can tap on a moving subject on the phone's screen, after which the Mobile will automatically adjust the shot to keep that subject centered.

One 3-hour charge of the removable battery should be good for 4.5 hours of use.

The Osmo Mobile is available as of Sept. 1st, priced at US$299. Footage shot using it can be seen in the following video.

Source: DJI

DJI Osmo Mobile – Beyond Smart

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Digital CamerasVideo CamerasStabilisationDJI InnovationsIFA 2016
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More