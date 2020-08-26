DJI's latest folding stabilizer adds nifty magnetic phone mount

Though DJI is perhaps best known for its consumer and enterprise drones, the company has also been making smartphone stabilizers since 2016. Now the Osmo Mobile line has been renamed OM, and the latest model features a snazzy magnetic phone attachment system.

Like the Osmo stabilizers before it, the 390-g (13.7-oz) OM 4 can be folded down for transport and whipped out to help smooth out your run-and gun smartphone video moments when needed. Folded, it has 163 x 99.5 x 46.5 mm (6.4 x 3.9 x 1.8 in) dimensions, and the stabilizer measures 276 x 119.6 x 103.6 mm (10.8 x 4.7 x 4 in) when unfolded.

"As the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers have evolved over the years, every iteration has made it easier for anyone to add rock-solid stabilization to their photos and videos," said DJI's Paul Pan. "With its new magnetic attachment and folding design, the DJI OM 4 again goes farther so anyone, no matter their experience with gimbals, can pick it up and make content that pulls in the viewer."

The DJI OM 4 can directly control the shutter of most smartphone cameras DJI

Mobile video makers are given two phone mount options – a lightweight metal clamp that can stay attached to the back of a smartphone, and a ring holder that's stuck to the back of the phone and doubles as a kickstand. Either way, the mobile device can then be magnetically attached to or detached from the OM 4 with a quick snap.

Smooth footage is helped along by a 3-axis stabilizer. The gimbal can pan 161.2° to 171.95°, roll 136.7° to 198° and tilt 106.54° to 235.5°. New and improved motors mean that heavier smartphone models can be accommodated. And, working with the DJI Mimo app over Bluetooth, users can tap into active subject tracking, gesture control, dynamic zoom and various movements and modes (including creating a spinning effect, shooting panoramas, activating a responsive sport mode, and making use of preset templates).

Working with the DJI Mimo app, the OM 4 can active track subjects DJI

The OM 4's internal 2,450-mAh Li-ion battery should be good for up to 15 hours of use per charge, and the device can also serve as a portable battery charger for mobile devices if needed.

The OM 4 is available now for US$149, which includes the magnetic ring holder, magnetic clamp, a tripod, wrist strap and carry case.

