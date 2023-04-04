© 2023 New Atlas
Sondors embraces a sporty vibe for eye-catching MetaBeast off-road e-moto

By Paul Ridden
April 04, 2023
The MetaBeast comes with a 6-kW (peak) mid-drive motor and 2.16-kWh battery, while the MetaBeast X sports an 18-kW (peak) motor paired with a 5.28-kWh battery
Sondors is pitching the MetaBeast at trail riders while the MetaBeast X will be fully homologated for urban riding or off-road adventures
The MetaBeast's digital display is installed atop the frame, in front of the skinny motorcycle seat
The MetaBeast models have an estimated shipping window of October
The MetaBeast models have an estimated shipping window of October 2023
Back in 2021, ebike maker Sondors launched a keenly priced electric motorcycle named the Metacycle. Now the company is following that hub-drive city commuter with an off-road e-moto called the MetaBeast.

At launch the Metacycle was priced at just US$5,000, but by the time a delivery window was announced that had risen to $6,500 for new customers. For that, folks could expect a 14-kW (peak) hub motor for a 60-mph (100-km/h) top speed – though the Sport mode could be engaged for short bursts at up to 80 mph – and a per-charge real-world range of 60 miles (100 km) from the 4-kWh battery, perhaps even more in "ideal conditions."

Now Sondors is taking aim at urban riders and trail-hungry off-roaders with the MetaBeast – which is being offered as two models based around the same weld-free aluminum exo-frame with a signature gap where the fuel tank would be on a gas-powered bike.

Only a few key specs and some image renders are available at this point, but we can tell you that the off-road flavor is expected to have a mid-drive motor that peaks at 6-kW, produces peak torque of 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) and offers a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). It will weigh in at 123 lb (55.8 kg), and its boxy 72-V/30-Ah (2.16-kWh) battery is reckoned good for up to 44 miles (71 km) at a steady 25 mph.

The clutch-free MetaBeast sports a nifty digital display in front of the skinny seat, with a suggestion that there may also be a small storage bay underneath. The front fender rides high on the suspension fork and there's a coil shock to the rear. A knobbly tire at the back wraps around a smaller and chunkier spoked rim than the thinner wheel/tire to the front, and stopping power comes from disc brakes.

Those looking for an urban commuter that doubles as a weekend trail rider can opt for the street-legal X version, which comes with an 18-kW (peak) motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 75 mph (120 km). Its 96-V/55-Ah (5.28-kWh) battery could get up to 78 miles (125.5 km) at 31 mph on a single charge, and the e-moto tips the scales at 200 lb (91 kg).

The MetaBeast model can be reserved now for $3,000 until April 11, when the suggested retail price of $4,500 will kick in. Similarly, the MetaBeast X is available for $6,500 until just before midnight on the same date, after which it will be priced at $8,000. Either way, a shipping estimate of October has been given.

Product pages: MetaBeast, MetaBeast X

