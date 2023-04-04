Sondors embraces a sporty vibe for eye-catching MetaBeast off-road e-moto

Back in 2021, ebike maker Sondors launched a keenly priced electric motorcycle named the Metacycle. Now the company is following that hub-drive city commuter with an off-road e-moto called the MetaBeast.

At launch the Metacycle was priced at just US$5,000, but by the time a delivery window was announced that had risen to $6,500 for new customers. For that, folks could expect a 14-kW (peak) hub motor for a 60-mph (100-km/h) top speed – though the Sport mode could be engaged for short bursts at up to 80 mph – and a per-charge real-world range of 60 miles (100 km) from the 4-kWh battery, perhaps even more in "ideal conditions."

Now Sondors is taking aim at urban riders and trail-hungry off-roaders with the MetaBeast – which is being offered as two models based around the same weld-free aluminum exo-frame with a signature gap where the fuel tank would be on a gas-powered bike.

Only a few key specs and some image renders are available at this point, but we can tell you that the off-road flavor is expected to have a mid-drive motor that peaks at 6-kW, produces peak torque of 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) and offers a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). It will weigh in at 123 lb (55.8 kg), and its boxy 72-V/30-Ah (2.16-kWh) battery is reckoned good for up to 44 miles (71 km) at a steady 25 mph.

The MetaBeast comes with a 6-kW (peak) mid-drive motor and 2.16-kWh battery, while the MetaBeast X sports an 18-kW (peak) motor paired with a 5.28-kWh battery Sondors

The clutch-free MetaBeast sports a nifty digital display in front of the skinny seat, with a suggestion that there may also be a small storage bay underneath. The front fender rides high on the suspension fork and there's a coil shock to the rear. A knobbly tire at the back wraps around a smaller and chunkier spoked rim than the thinner wheel/tire to the front, and stopping power comes from disc brakes.

Those looking for an urban commuter that doubles as a weekend trail rider can opt for the street-legal X version, which comes with an 18-kW (peak) motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 75 mph (120 km). Its 96-V/55-Ah (5.28-kWh) battery could get up to 78 miles (125.5 km) at 31 mph on a single charge, and the e-moto tips the scales at 200 lb (91 kg).

The MetaBeast model can be reserved now for $3,000 until April 11, when the suggested retail price of $4,500 will kick in. Similarly, the MetaBeast X is available for $6,500 until just before midnight on the same date, after which it will be priced at $8,000. Either way, a shipping estimate of October has been given.

Product pages: MetaBeast, MetaBeast X