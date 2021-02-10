© 2021 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Sondors takes $5,000 Metacycle for cruise along the Pacific Coast Highway

By Paul Ridden
February 10, 2021
Sondors takes $5,000 Metacycle...
Thanks to a couple of wrong turns and stopping to answer questions about the Metacycle, the test ride took 2.5 hours to complete
Thanks to a couple of wrong turns and stopping to answer questions about the Metacycle, the test ride took 2.5 hours to complete
View 9 Images
Thanks to a couple of wrong turns and stopping to answer questions about the Metacycle, the test ride took 2.5 hours to complete
1/9
Thanks to a couple of wrong turns and stopping to answer questions about the Metacycle, the test ride took 2.5 hours to complete
The cast aluminum exo-frame gives the Metacycle a striking look
2/9
The cast aluminum exo-frame gives the Metacycle a striking look
The Metacycle is home to a 4-kWh Li-ion battery pack that can be juiced up in four hours using a 110-V AC charger, or one hour via the optional Level 2 charger
3/9
The Metacycle is home to a 4-kWh Li-ion battery pack that can be juiced up in four hours using a 110-V AC charger, or one hour via the optional Level 2 charger
The PMAC rear hub motor produces up to 130 lb.ft of torque at the wheel
4/9
The PMAC rear hub motor produces up to 130 lb.ft of torque at the wheel
The Metacycle has a curb weight of 200 lb
5/9
The Metacycle has a curb weight of 200 lb
The LED headlight incorporates turn signals
6/9
The LED headlight incorporates turn signals
The Metacycle sports a digital display front and center
7/9
The Metacycle sports a digital display front and center
Riders can pop a smartphone into the cubby to the top of the exo-frame, which has a see-through lid and wireless charging capabilities
8/9
Riders can pop a smartphone into the cubby to the top of the exo-frame, which has a see-through lid and wireless charging capabilities
The Metacycle has a seat height of 31 inches
9/9
The Metacycle has a seat height of 31 inches
View gallery - 9 images

Last month, California-based ebike maker Sondors revealed that a budget-friendly electric motorcycle was in development. The company has since taken the Metacycle on a road trip from Irvine to Long Beach, which gives more insight into the real-world range we can expect from the striking e-moto.

At launch, Sondors revealed that the Metacycle's 8-kW rear hub motor could produce up to 130 lb.ft (176 Nm) of peak torque at the wheel and get the electric motorcycle up to 80 mph (128 km/h). The 4-kWh Li-ion battery pack was also reckoned to be good for more than 80 miles (128 km) per charge, and could be removed for charging indoors.

The company has since confirmed that the 80-mile range was determined after real-world testing at an average of 40 mph (64 km/h) in mixed city and suburban traffic, and that a 4-kWh battery was considered a "sweet spot for range, weight and cost." The recent road trip offers a little more on what we can expect from the US$5,000 Metacycle.

The test rider clocked up a total of 48 miles at an average speed of 45 mph (72.4 km/h), though the video below does suggest faster speeds were reached along the way. At the end of the outing, Sondors says that the bike's battery charge stood at 20 percent – which would indicate a mixed city and highway range of just under 60 miles. Though the company does maintain that typical riders should still be able to reach 80 miles per charge.
SONDORS Metacycle Coastal Cruise

The trip up the Californian coast is reported to have taken the team 2.5 hours to complete, thanks to "a couple of wrong turns and stopping to answer questions from numerous curious bystanders."

Additional information nuggets include a four-hour recharge time when plugged into a 110-V AC outlet, or one hour via the optional Level 2 charger, the compression and rebound on the upside-down forks and the rear suspension are adjustable, there's front and rear hand-actuated single-disc braking, it rides on Michelin Road 5 tires, and the novel head- and tail-lights with integrated signal lamps are LED.

The Metacycle is expected to be available in Europe and the UK, as well as the US, and has a development cycle of 18 months. It's up for pre-order now in three color options for a deposit of $100, with the final price tag being $5,000 and an estimated shipping window of Q4 2021.

"The Sondors approach to manufacturing and scaling the product is unique to Sondors and to the way Storm Sondors does business," the company told us. "In particular, the Metacycle was engineered for manufacturing, with emphasis on ease of assembly and maintenance. As a result, Sondors is able to produce the Metacycle in an inexpensive manner, while still maintaining a premium look and feel. Much of this is due to the unique cast aluminum exo-frame of the Metacycle. "

Product page: Sondors Metacycle

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

MotorcyclesElectric MotorcyclesElectric VehiclesLast-mile transport
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More