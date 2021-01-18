Sondors rides into electric motorcycle world with $5,000 Metacycle

Ebike maker Sondors is going bigger, faster and pedal-free with a striking electric motorcycle called the Metacycle that's aimed at making electric motorcycling accessible for everyone.

The Metacycle is not geared towards competing with much more expensive power motos like the Livewire or Eva, and it won't roll as far as a Zero, but does gain some ground on budget commuters like the Super Soco by having a freeway capable top speed.

The Metacycle is the first electric motorcycle from Sondors Sondors

The first electric motorcycle from Sondors is certainly eye catching, with its cast aluminum frame rocking a sizable gap where the full tank of a gas bike would be, and cables and electronics routed internally to keep the lines clean. The stripped-back design does offer a little extra in the shape of a built-in phone/gadget compartment with wireless charging, which rocks a see-through lid so that riders can see navigation apps running on the protected smartphone.

The hub motor outputs 8-kW nominal, or 14.5-kW peak, for 80 lb.ft (108 Nm) of nominal torque – 130 lb.ft (176 Nm) peak – and a top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h). Its 4-kWh Li-ion battery is reckoned good for over 80 miles (128 km) per charge, and a full recharge takes four hours. The battery unit can also be removed for charging indoors while the moto stays outside.

The $,5000 price tag is almost as eye-catching as the stripped-back design Sondors

Elsewhere, stopping power comes from disc braking front and rear, the bike benefits from upside-down forks and rear spring shock suspension, the headlight and tail light incorporate turn signals, it has a curb weight of just 200 lb (90 kg), and a seat height of 31.5 inches (80 cm).

The Metacycle is up for order now in a choice of three colors for US$5,000, with shipping estimated to start in Q4 2021. The video below has more.

SONDORS Metacycle

Product page: Metacycle