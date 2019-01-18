Zero is celebrating 13 years at the pointy end of electric streetbike innovation with a new model called the SR/F due to launch on the 25th of February. No details at all have been released in an official capacity, but if our friends at Asphalt & Rubber have their fingers on the right pulses, it's going to be a blinder, with nearly 20 kWh of battery and as much as 120 hp (89 kW) of peak performance. Electric horsepower, too, which tends to feel much faster than their gasoline equivalents in everyday use. So 120 hp might well feel like a lot.