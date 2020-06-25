© 2020 New Atlas
Sondars debuts a powerful, long-range, dual-suspension Rockstar ebike

By Loz Blain
June 24, 2020
A long-range, high-powered dual suspension ebike at an affordable price
A long-range, high-powered dual suspension ebike at an affordable price
48-volt, 21Ah battery pack gives an impressive range up to 60 miles
48-volt, 21Ah battery pack gives an impressive range up to 60 miles
The frame is custom-designed around that Bafang motor
The frame is custom-designed around that Bafang motor
Unbranded suspension and drivetrain components are a little disappointing
Unbranded suspension and drivetrain components are a little disappointing
Available in three colors
Available in three colors
A long-range, high-powered dual suspension ebike at an affordable price
A long-range, high-powered dual suspension ebike at an affordable price
Accessories include mini mudguards, dropper seat posts and integrated headlights
Accessories include mini mudguards, dropper seat posts and integrated headlights
View gallery - 6 images

Malibu-based ebike manufacturer Sondors has released its new Rockstar enduro machine. With dual suspension, a very big battery and a powerful Bafang Ultra mid-drive motor, the Rockstar still manages to come in at US$2,499.

The Bafang motor is tuned here for a US street-legal 750 watts, but in its native form it makes up to 1000 W and 160 Nm of torque, and aftermarket controllers are merrily taking it up past 3 kW. It's a torque-sensing beauty, and it integrates nicely with the frame and runs nearly silently. I've got one in my own ebike, and it's got so much power I tend to leave it on the lowest of 10 settings unless there's a point to be made.

With a 48-volt, 21 Ah battery pack in the downtube, you're looking at a huge range up to 60 miles, so it's a genuine day-ride contender if you play your cards right. There are optional integrated headlights and mini-mudguards.

The brakes are Tektro hydraulics, but money appears to have been saved on the suspension; the adjustable air fork and rebound-adjustable rear shock are "custom" designs rather than brand name components. The 7-speed grip-shift gears are unbranded too, which I'd consider a bit of a worry given the strain that big Bafang can put on your components.

Accessories include mini mudguards, dropper seat posts and integrated headlights
Accessories include mini mudguards, dropper seat posts and integrated headlights

Still, if you're going to build something to a price, decisions have to be made, and dual-suspension ebikes with huge batteries and powerful, high quality motors are hard to find at the two and a half grand price point. We hope this thing goes and lasts as good as it looks.

Source: Sondors

