Sondars debuts a powerful, long-range, dual-suspension Rockstar ebike
Malibu-based ebike manufacturer Sondors has released its new Rockstar enduro machine. With dual suspension, a very big battery and a powerful Bafang Ultra mid-drive motor, the Rockstar still manages to come in at US$2,499.
The Bafang motor is tuned here for a US street-legal 750 watts, but in its native form it makes up to 1000 W and 160 Nm of torque, and aftermarket controllers are merrily taking it up past 3 kW. It's a torque-sensing beauty, and it integrates nicely with the frame and runs nearly silently. I've got one in my own ebike, and it's got so much power I tend to leave it on the lowest of 10 settings unless there's a point to be made.
With a 48-volt, 21 Ah battery pack in the downtube, you're looking at a huge range up to 60 miles, so it's a genuine day-ride contender if you play your cards right. There are optional integrated headlights and mini-mudguards.
The brakes are Tektro hydraulics, but money appears to have been saved on the suspension; the adjustable air fork and rebound-adjustable rear shock are "custom" designs rather than brand name components. The 7-speed grip-shift gears are unbranded too, which I'd consider a bit of a worry given the strain that big Bafang can put on your components.
Still, if you're going to build something to a price, decisions have to be made, and dual-suspension ebikes with huge batteries and powerful, high quality motors are hard to find at the two and a half grand price point. We hope this thing goes and lasts as good as it looks.
Source: Sondors
