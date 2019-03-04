Under the pop-up tank lid, there's a small wallet-and-phone sized storage area, and if you lift the bottom out of that, you get access to the battery box (or boxes; you can fit a second battery to double your range). These batteries can be unlocked with the bike key and lifted out, meaning you can lug about 20 kg (45 lb) of battery inside to charge the bike if you can't get it close to a power socket. That's a great touch. Extra batteries are around the AU$1000 mark, so folk looking for a nice little rig to do Uber Eats deliveries on can have a second battery at home charging, ready for a quick hot swap mid-shift if necessary.