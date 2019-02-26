Furthermore, the bike has its own connection to cellular networks. That enables over-the-air system upgrades, plus the ability to pinpoint the location and status of the bike at any time. You can dial in through the Zero app on your phone to change the bike's charging parameters or check how much the battery's got in it as required, and there's a new Ride Data Sharing system that lets you export maps of your ride along with juicy information like speed, telemetry and lean angle readouts that you can put online if you like asking for trouble, or share only among close friends if you're wise. This kind of thing also lets Zero technicians perform remote diagnostics, and potentially even fixes, should any problems arise.