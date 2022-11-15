© 2022 New Atlas
Hub-drive Metacycle starts riding out to US reservation holders

By Paul Ridden
November 15, 2022
Sondors recently began delivering production Metacycles to reservation holders in California, and has now extended that to the rest of the US
The per-charge range of the 4-kWh removable battery has been revised from a general ball-park figure of 80 miles to 60 miles of real-world riding and up to 80 miles in ideal conditions
The Metacycle's rear-hub motor offers a top speed of 60 mph in Drive mode, or 80 mph in Sport mode
The Metacycle is now available in a Supermassive (black) color option
The Metacycle was priced at $5,000 at launch, but currently costs $6,500 and can be had in the original Naked Silver or two other color options
The Metacycle is now available in an Arctic (white) color option
Sondors caused much excitement early last year with the launch of a futuristic-looking $5,000 electric motorcycle named the Metacycle. It's taken a little longer than anticipated, but the Malibu-based e-mobility company has announced that deliveries have now started for customers across the US.

There have been a few notable changes to the Metacycle package since it first launched back in January 2021, including a pricing adjustment. Though folks who reserved the eye-catching e-moto early on benefit from the original US$5,000 price tag, that window closed at the beginning of this year and it'll now cost you $6,500 with delivery pegged for the first half of 2023.

But for those lucky early adopters locked into the cheaper tier, shipping began in California recently and has now been extended to the rest of the US to the tune of between 50 and 100 deliveries per day. Sondors expects that the majority of customers who paid in full should get their bikes by the close of 2022.

The Metacycle's rear wheel is home to am 8-kW (11-hp) PMAC (Permanent Magnet, Alternating Current) hub motor that peaks at 14.5 kW (20 hp) for 80 lb.ft (108.5 Nm) of nominal torque or up to 120 lb.ft 176 Nm) of peak torque.

The top speed has been slightly revised to 60 mph (100 km/h) in Drive mode or up to 80 mph (130 km/h) for quick bursts in Sport mode. The sprint to 60 mph has changed to 9.6 seconds, and the per-charge range figures for the 4-kWh Li-ion battery have also been tweaked to 60 miles (100 km) of real-world riding or as much as 80 miles (130 km) "in ideal conditions." Where Sondors offered a "quick release" method for battery removal last year, now it's reckoned to take up to two minutes using the supplied tool kit.

Elsewhere, riders are treated to the same cast aluminum frame that's now available in original naked silver, Arctic (white) and Supermassive (black) color options, it rolls on grippy CST CM-NK 01 tires and can tackle inclines up to 15%, features hand-operated hydraulic brakes, and benefits from wireless key fob operation and a built-in alarm. Seat height is reported to be 31.5 in (80 cm), and curb weight comes in at around 300 lb (136 kg).

Described by its makers as being "the perfect commuter, errand runner, and a super fun way to cruise through the weekend," the Metacycle is available to order now for $6,500. Current delivery windows for US buyers are Q1/Q2 2023. There's no shipping update as yet for European customers.

Product page: Metacycle

